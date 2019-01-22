January 17, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Robert Leighton Barber

Robert Leighton Barber, 82, of High Springs, passed away Monday, January 7th.

Mr. Barber was born on August 5, 1936 in Alachua County to the late Ormond and Laura Wilson Barber. He was a life long resident of High Springs.

He was a member of both Ramsey Bend and Rocky Creek Hunting Clubs and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Barber was a wonderful storyteller who enjoyed sharing memories with his family and friends. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired as a Correctional Officer from the Department of Corrections, and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Barber is survived by his wife Mildred Barber; his sons Donnie Barber (Ouida) of Steinhatchee, Roger Barber (Sherry) of Branford and Ken Thomas (Lorna) of Ft. White; his daughters Rhonda Rogers (Timmy) of Ft. White, Jana Barber Keys of High Springs, Joni Barber Milling of High Springs and Pam Cain Miller of Valdosta, GA; his grandchildren Duane Barber, Kyle Hurst, Kyle Rogers, Rachelle Rooks, Marshall Bruce, Kerrie Gill, Travis English, Matthew Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Tyler Barber, RJ Barber, Kyliee Miller, eight great grandchildren and many extended family members, including the Wilson cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Lukas Rogers.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Barber were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 10th at the High Springs Cemetery, with Rev. Sam Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________

James Anthony “Ankie” Cannon

James Anthony “Ankie” Cannon, age 61, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 12th. He was surrounded by the presence of God and both his earthly and heavenly family.

Ankie was born on October 29, 1957 to J. D. and Virginia Cannon. Ankie married the love of his life, Debbie O’steen Cannon on May 25, 1979. God blessed them with a beautiful daughter, Jessica; whom he adored.

Ankie was a faithful servant in all areas of his life. Some of the things he was passionate about was his love of Jesus, his family, his friends, his sawmill, logging, hunting and running his dogs. Ankie was a hard worker all of his life. He started his logging career employed by Junior Roberts, working for several logging outfits, including Bill Rollison, Frank Robson, Ricky Robson and was currently with VanAernam Timber Management. In between hunting seasons, when Ankie wasn’t working in the logging woods, he could be found working at his own sawmill.

Ankie was a devoted member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church where he confessed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age.

Ankie is waiting in heaven to be joined by his wife of 39 years Debbie O’steen Cannon; his daughter Jessica (Dell) Mathis; his mother in law Gaye O’steen; his parents, J. D. and Virginia Cannon; brothers, David (Pam) Cannon and Timmy (Lynn) Cannon; sister Delene (Jody) Robson; uncle/brother Tommy (Diane) Hamilton and a host of nieces and nephews. Ankie joined the celebration in heaven with a host of family members, including his father in law Bobby W. O’steen.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City on Wednesday, January 16th, with Rev. John Driggers and Rev. Raymond Wilcox officiating. Interment followed at Cross City Cemetery. A visitation was held at the funeral home Tuesday evening, January 15th between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________

Pansy Louise Floyd

Pansy Louise Floyd, 94, of High Springs passed away January 11th.

Mrs. Floyd was born January 19, 1924 to the late Charles and Lula Douglas of Gilchrist County. Mrs. Floyd had been a lifelong resident of the High Springs area. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and quilting. Mrs. Floyd was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Mrs. Floyd is survived by her son Robert Floyd (Martha) of High Springs, her daughter Wana Funderburk (Jim) of Land O’Lakes, her sister Delores Cobb of Bronson, her grandchildren David Floyd (Vicki), Mark Floyd (Julie), and Joshua Funderburk (Lindsey), her great grandchildren Chase, Austin, Tyler, Parker, Weston and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Barney Floyd and grandson Stephen Petty.

Funeral services for Mrs. Floyd were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church outside of High Springs, with Dr. Ralph Rodriguez officiating. Interment followed at the High Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Music Fund.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________

Carl Putnam Hays

Mr. Carl Putnam Hays, age 62 of Alligator Point, passed away Wednesday, January 9th. He was born on April 25, 1956 in West Palm Beach to his late parents John P. Hays and Mildred M. Hays.

Carl was a retired Boat Captain from the Shrimp and Survey Industries, and loved every day of it. He was also a proud and dedicated Florida Gator fan and was not afraid to tell you. Carl will be most remembered for his passion for football, love of fishing and by many that knew him, as a man that enjoyed splitting firewood for those in need. Carl loved volunteering at his home church, Panacea First Baptist Church and his love for the Lord.

Carl is survived by his daughter, Lorrie Hays Whitley of Bell and seven grandchildren; his brothers Ken Hays of Tallahassee, Dan (Tawanna) Hays of Crawfordville, Phil (Renee) Hays of Colorado Springs, CO and John (Diana) Hays of Medart; his sisters Sally (William) Smith of Trenton and Gail (Eric) Chandler of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his son Larry Wayne Hays.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Big Bend Maritime Center, P.O. Box 896, Panacea, Florida 32346.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services in Crawfordville. Please sign the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralandcremationservices.com.

___________

Daphine Philman Jenkins

Daphine Philman Jenkins, 92, of Bunnell, passed from this life on Sunday, January 13th at Flagler Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bunnell following an extended illness. Born and raised in Bell, to Sidney C. Philman and Reeta Thomas Philman, Daphine resided in Flagler County for the past 37 years. She was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Family Church in Bell. In addition to gardening and tending to her plants, Daphine enjoyed shopping at flea markets and yard sales, cooking and spending quality time with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years, Odell Jenkins, a son, Sidney Jenkins and a sister, Della Strickland.

Daphine is survived by her children, Rita George (Stevie) of Evans, GA, Bonita Davis (Joe) and Donita Long (Charlie) and Danny Jenkins (Stacey) all of Bunnell. Step children, Merle Share (Marty) of Inverness and Daniel Odell Jenkins (Shirley) of Bell, a brother, Dale Philman of Lake City, a sister, Joey Owens of Gainesvile, 23 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

Services celebrating Daphine’s life were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 16th at New Hope Family Church in Bell with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Flowers were gratefully accepted and memorial donations may be sent to the building fund at New Hope Family Church, P.O. Box 14, Bell, FL 32619.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Daphine’s Book of Memories Page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

________

Donald Edward Mays

Donald Edward Mays, 44, of Old Town, passed away Thursday, January 10th.

Mr. Mays was born on July 21, 1974, in Topeka, KS to Donald and Ollie Mays. He moved to Old Town in 1980 from Jacksonville. He worked as a mechanic for Shamrock Auto in Cross City and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Mays was a member of the Friendship Chapel Church of God.

Mr. Mays is survived by his son, Franklin Mays of Old Town; daughter, Amber Mays of Green Cove Springs; mother, Ollie Mays of Old Town; brothers, Richard Mays of Aubrey, TX and Mike Corbin of Fanning Springs; sisters, Rhonda Miller of Longview, TX, Betty Jo Roseberry of Mt. Pleasant, TX and Sandra Commorato of Jacksonville.

A memorial service for Mr. Mays was held on Saturday, January 12th, at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Davy Cannon officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________

Ruth St. John

Ruth St. John, 101, of Trenton passed away peacefully on January 9th at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 24, 1917 in Batavia, NY to Irving and May Rykert.

She graduated from Batavia High School and Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. In 1941 she enlisted in the US Army and served as an Army nurse in India for the duration of WWII. Her years there were a great highlight of her life. Lord Mountbatton was among the wounded that she treated.

Shortly after returning to the states she met and married Ronald St. John Sr. of Batavia and together they raised five children on their dairy farm in nearby Oakfield. In 1986, after the passing of Ron Sr., Ron Jr. relocated the farm to Chiefland and Ruth followed shortly thereafter.

She had a servant’s heart and her passions included sewing and computer embroidery but she also excelled at cooking and baking for family and friends.

She entered Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke at age 90 where she lived out her life surrounded by family and a wonderful, loving nursing staff.

She was an inspiration to many and will be forever remembered for her adventurous and gracious spirit and joy of life.

She is survived by a son, Ron St. John Jr., (Marcia); daughters, Helen St. John, Sue Livesay (Terry), all of Trenton; daughter Sarah Keller of Fairport, NY and Mary St. John of Charlottesville, VA; daughter-in-law Alice St. John (Darrah), 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on January 26th at 10:00 a.m. at Trenton United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery, Batavia, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the memory care unit at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, P O Box 229, Trenton, FL 32693.

________

Jeanette Ward

Jeanette Ward, 80, of Old Town, passed away Sunday, December 30th.

Mrs. Ward was born on May 4, 1938 to the late Waldon and Edna Majors in Mayo. She is preceded by her late husband, Leon Ward. She worked for many years in banking and retail business.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her daughter, Sharon McCall; son, Steve Ward (Annette); granddaughters, Shelbi McCall and Brittany Walker (Michael) and great grandsons, Emery Walker and Greyson Walker.

Visitation for Mrs. Ward was held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City on Tuesday, January 1st from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will have a private burial at a later date.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.cm

______________