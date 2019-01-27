January 24, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit: On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner, will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by: Brenda Land, Bruce Jordan, Richard Bihel, Carrie Parker, Belinda Houston, Desirae Thomas, Michael Martin, Judy Lee, Aaron Evans and Sheri Taylor.

Publish January 17 and 24, 2019

______________

Legal Notice

Request for Proposals

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide administration services for an anticipated State of Florida, Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), awarded under the FFY 2018 application cycle. Procurement and contracting will follow CDBG regulations.

Grant administration services include grant application and complete management, such as, but not limited to: financial management, minority business, enterprise/contract reporting, record keeping, filing, request for funds, amendments and rescoring if needed, identify potential conflicts of interest, attend monitoring visits and prepare responses for any findings, fair housing, updating civil rights profile, revising or drafting required policies, labor standards, procurement of contractor, closeout documents for the project.

Proposals will be considered on an equal competitive basis. No bid or proposal will be accepted from individuals or firms on the convicted vendor list. Each response must be described separately and will be evaluated using the following criteria.

1. Knowledge of state and federal regulations governing the CDBG program – up to 30 points.

2. CDBG experience (1 point for each year the firm has been providing CDBG administration services) – up to 30 points (based on firm’s years in business/ not cumulative individual experience).

3. Approach to task – up to 30 points.

4. Ability to become quickly familiar with local conditions – up to 5 points.

5. Fee – up to 5 points.

6. MBE/WBE shall prevail in the event of a tie – (extra 5 points, only in case of a tie).

Proposals for administration services must indicate a fee for the service. Please quote your fee as a lump sum with an explanation of the basis for the fee. Certified MBE/WBE firms are encouraged to submit certification documents with their proposals.

An original and six (6) copies of sealed proposals, must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “CDBG Services” must be received by 2:00 p.m. on February 7, 2019, at Office of the County Administrator, 209 South East First Street Trenton, Florida 32693. Evaluation and selection of proposals will occur in accordance with CDBG requirements. A committee appointed by the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners will rank the proposals. Rankings will be present to the Board of County Commissioners at the regular scheduled Board of County Commissioner meeting on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting facility is located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any minor informalities or minor irregularities in the proposal process, all things being considered equal.

GILCHRIST COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT, FAIR HOUSING,

AND HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION. SECTION 3 AND WBE/MBE FIRMS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PROPOSE.

Publish January 17 and 24, 2019

_______________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

The City Council will have the Second Reading for Ordinance No. 2019-001 at their February 5, 2019, City Council Meeting, at 5:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct. Fanning Springs, Florida.

ORDINANCE NO.: 2019-001

AN ORDINANCE OF THE

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS,

FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE No.: 2018-001 DECLARING ZONING IN PROGRESS AND IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON ESTABLISHMENT AND OPERATION OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT CENTERS AND DISPENSING FACILITIES FOR AN ADDITIONAL SIX (6) MONTHS PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; SEVERABILITY; AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 17th day of January 2019,

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk,

City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish January 24, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on February 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council meeting room, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall located at 17651 Northwest 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. The title of said ordinance reads, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, AS AMENDED, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, LDR 18-03, BY BARRETTA AND BREWER ASSOCIATES, INC., AS AGENTS FOR NATURE COAST DEVELOPMENT, LLC; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING SECTION 4.14.15.4 ENTITLED SUPPLEMENTARY DISTRICT REGULATIONS, OFFSTREET PARKING: DIMENSIONAL STANDARDS TO DECREASE THE DIMENSIONAL STANDARDS FOR OFFSTREET PARKING FROM TEN (10) FEET BY TWENTY (20) FEET TO TEN (10) FEET BY EIGHTEEN (18) FEET IN SIZE AND PROVIDING FOR A PORTION OF LANDSCAPED AREAS TO MEET A PORTION OF THE LENGTH OF OFFSTREET PARKING SPACES; PROVIDING FOR AMENDING SECTION 4.14.15.5 ENTITLED SUPPLEMENTARY DISTRICT REGULATIONS, OFFSTREET PARKING: HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACES TO DECREASE EACH PARKING SPACE AREA FROM TEN (10) FEET BY TWENTY (20) FEET TO TEN (10) FEET BY EIGHTEEN (18) FEET IN SIZE AND PROVIDING FOR A PORTION OF LANDSCAPED AREAS TO MEET A PORTION OF THE LENGTH OF HANDICAPPED PARKING SPACES; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, Town Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.855.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

Publish January 24, 2019.

___________________

RESOLUTION 2019-001

A RESOLUTION UNDER

THE CHARTER OF

THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR A

NON-PARTISAN

SPECIAL ELECTION

WHEREAS, the Charter of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida requires the providing for a non-partisan special election to be held April 2, 2019 and for a primary election on March 12, 2019 if one is required under Article V Section 5.4 of said Charter depending on whether or not more than two candidates seek the same office, and,

WHEREAS, section 97.055 Florida Statutes require the closing of the registration books 29 days prior to said election Viz: if a primary is required, registration books will close February 11, 2019 and if an election is required on April 2, 2019, to remain closed until 7:00 p.m. on April 2, 2019 and,

WHEREAS, any citizen qualified as required by Article III Section 3.02 (elector) may become a candidate for Council Member for seat number Two (2) by paying the qualifying fee of one hundred twenty dollars ($120.00) including the State of Florida Assessment of one percent of the annual salary, filling the Oath of Office and completing other forms required, with the City Clerk, at the Fanning Springs City Hall, during office hours beginning at 8:00 a.m. on February 11, 2019 ending February 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that a non-partisan election for Council Seat #2 the same is hereby called for April 2, 2019 the primary thereof, if required, for March 12, 2019.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, that the required notices be published and a copy of this resolution be furnished to the Supervisor of Elections of Gilchrist and Levy Counties.

Dated at Fanning Springs, FL 15th day of January 2019.

Publish January 24, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on February 4, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following: SP 2019-01.

A request by Michael T. Odom and Julie D. Odom, owners, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant for NXFL-144 Knighting Lake, requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture (A-2) Land Use Category located on approximately 12.300 acres at 7712 SE CR 337, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 08-10-16-0000-0001-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish January 24, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on February 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following: SP 2019-02.

A request by Laura Spears, owner, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant for NXFL-214C, requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture (A-2) Land Use Category located on approximately 29.100 acres at W CR 232, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 15-09-14-0000-0001-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish January 24, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2000 Subaru, VN#4S3BH6357Y7308913, located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Publish Jan. 24, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 17-00044

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2005-SD4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-SD4,

Plaintiffs

-vs-

JULIENE HORNSBY, et al,

Defendant.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated December 27, 2018, and entered in Case No. 17-00044, of the Circuit Court of the Eight Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, as successor-in-interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-SD4, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-SD4, is the Plaintiff and Juliene Hornsby, Travis H. Hornsby, G. Gregory Hale - Co-Counsel for Plaintiff, are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th day of February, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement of Foreclosure:

LOT ONE (1) AND TWO (2), PINE BREEZE, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 37, PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 7900 SE CR 337, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish January 24 and 31, 2019

____________