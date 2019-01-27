January 24, 2019 Obits

Share !



Mr. Eddie Johnson Sr.

Eddie Johnson Sr., 87, of Chiefland, passed away January 14, 2019.

Mr. Johnson was born to Eddie and Cora Johnson on August 22, 1931 in Monroe, Louisiana. He moved here from Springhill in 1989. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Johnson joined the Air Force when he was 16 years old, he retired when he was 38 years old with his Masters. He taught at Pasco and Hernando County School system for 13 years and 2 months.

Mr. Johnson’s hobby was reading and he was a Life Member of The Air Force Association, National Education Association and Retired Teachers of the Tri-County Area.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his sons Graham (Christy) Johnson of New York City, New York and Eddie (Teresa) Johnson Jr. of Havana, Fl. Two grandchildren Hillary and Bradley. He was proceeded in death by his wife Pam Johnson, his parents Eddie and Cora Johnson, brothers, William Taylor Johnson and Lonnie Leroy Johnson, sisters, Gerlene Helms, Etheleen Worthy, and Letha Fay Rucker.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson were held Monday January 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnson were held Monday January 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Mr. William LeRoy Holland

William LeRoy Holland passed away at his home in Fanning Springs on January 17th.

Mr. Holland was born in Chicago, IL on May 16, 1933. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Cameron Holland and a son, William LeRoy Holland, Jr. Mr. Holland was preceeded in death by his son Terry.

Mr. Holland served two tours of duty in Korea and fought in five major campaigns including the Chosin River. He was also a past commander of the St. Lucie River Power Squadron in Stuart. Mr. Holland raced cars and was an ice hockey instructor. Mr. Holland sailed his 32 foot sailboat to South America, and he and his wife drove through Mexico to Chetumal in the Yucatan. He and his wife sailed the American Virgin Islands and the Abacos for many years.

Mr. Holland discovered, with orthostatic hypotension, he could walk in water and not on land. This is now a part of programs to help with that disease. He created exercise equipment and worked on creating safety in scuba diving.

Burial will be at Bushnell Military Cemetery.

Mr. Gregory Elliot Mauthner

Greg was born January 06, 1962 to John and Inge B. Mauthner. He passed away January 01, 2019. He was 56 years old. He loved his family. He was a Christian. Greg loved playing football and baseball for the Trenton Tigers, where he graduated in 1981. He married, Pamela Dickinson in 1985. They had one son, Jeremy Jacob.

Greg joined the U.S. Air Force in February 1986. He was part of the Red Horse Squadron as a Combat Engineer. Greg worked in special missions, as a Structural Engineer, in Haiti, Kuwait, and Turkey. Gregory and his family also lived in England, Germany, and various locations in the United States before retiring honorably from the Air Force, in 1996. He joined the Guard and served from 1997 - 2004, when Gregory retired from the military.

Gregory is survived by his wife of 33 years, Pamela Dickinson Mauthner, one son; Jeremy Jacob ( wife Amanda); three brothers, John Jr., Roy H., and Dean E. Mauthner. Two sisters; Inge Menga and Susi Parrish. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Gregory is preceded in death by his loving mother, father, and brother ( Rudi Jack Mauthner).

Funeral Services were held on January 5th, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Ernest Angley’s Grace Cathedral, Akron, Ohio.

Officiating Clergy, Rev. Christopher Machamer. Private Interment; Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is death of his saints. ( Psalms 116: 15)

Mr. Billy Ray Miller

Billy Ray Miller, 77 of Trenton, passed away January 16,2019.

Mr. Miller was born to Allen and Bernice Miller on August 20, 1947 in Brunswick, GA. He moved to Trenton in 1987 and was of the Church of God faith.

He was survived by his sons, Jim (Shannon) Miller of Trenton, and William David Miller of Trenton; 4 grandchildren; brother Tommy Miller of Brunswick, GA; sisters, Shelba Davies of Brunswick, GA and Shirley Riverdoll of Rockford, IL. Mr. Miller was proceeded in death by his wife Mary Miller, his parents Allen and Bernice Miller and brother Jerry Miller.

Funeral services for Mr. Miller will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 1:00pm graveside at Paran Cemetery, 125 Paran Church Road, Grandin, FL 32138.

Funeral services for Mr. Miller will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 1:00pm graveside at Paran Cemetery, 125 Paran Church Road, Grandin, FL 32138.

Mr. Wesley C. O’Steen

Wesley C. O’Steen, Family Patriarch, Loving Husband and Father, Age 83, of High Springs, Fla. passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2019 in Gainesville, Fla.

Wesley was born on his family homestead to Sidney and Durlie O’Steen on December 8th, 1935. He married Shirley Douglas O’Steen, His loving Wife of 58 years, on April 18th,1960 in Waycross Georgia. He worked in the telecommunications industry for over 35 years before retirement.

Wesley is preceded in death by his Father, Sidney and Mother, Durlie. 3 Brothers, Rupert, Howard, and Arnold, as well as 2 Sisters, Mazelle and Melvie Jean.

Wesley is survived by his Wife Shirley O’Steen, Son James O’Steen and his Wife Charlene O’Steen, Daughter Lori Beasley, Mike Beasley,1 Brother, Melvin and 2 Sisters, Margaret and Monice. 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at Poe Springs Park in Alachua County at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 2.

The family of Wesley wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Haven Hospice.

Mr. Kenneth S. Welch

Kenneth S. Welch, age 85, of Trenton, FL, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 17, 2019. He was born to Edward and Irene Welch on September 29, 1933 in Walworth, NY and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Orange Park, FL over 48 years ago. Mr. Welch served his country in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years of dedicated service then went on to become an Independent Insurance Agent. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer as well as a lifetime member of the VFW #5625 of Chiefland and American Legion AMVETS Post #422 of Fanning Springs.

Mr. Welch is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lanita Welch of Trenton, FL; his daughters, Alison Whatley of Mc David, FL and Laurie Welch of Middleburg, FL; his sons, Bobby Welch and Randy Welch of Middleburg, FL and Greg Welch of Fanning Springs, FL; his sister, Dorothy Welch of Fairport, NY; his brother, Ed (Karen) Welch of Fairport, NY, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Military Service with Full Honors will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888.