January 3, 2019 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.061(new) Domestic Security,

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 15, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/20/18 - 1/17/19b

__________________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MUHAMMAD AZEEM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0044-TD

Certificate Number: 68.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK A 2ND ADDIT SUW RIV HIGHLANDS SUBD 89/437 111/379 141/407

Assessed to: DOUGLAS WAYNE BONHAM AND SHEILA ANN BONHAM

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WELCOME HOME LIEN AND DEED INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0050-TD

Certificate Number: 641.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 67 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 164/27 185/213 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5349

Assessed to: BRUNEL AND MARIE ROSE CETOUTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

_____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 17000045CAAXMX

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

GEORGE K BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE KEVIN BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE BLYTHE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GEORGE KEVIN BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE K. BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE BLYTHE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 24, 2018, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

LOT 33, PINEWOOD SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

a/k/a 735 SW 4TH AVE, TRENTON , FL 32693-4351

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at the South Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main, Trenton, FL, on January 14, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 18th day of December, 2018.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL)

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

eXL Legal, LLC

12425 28TH STREET NORTH, SUITE 200 ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33716

EFILING@EXLLEGAL.COM

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. Dec. 27 - Jan. 3

____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR CAZ CREE FL II, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 749.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC AND DESC IN MTS AND BDS DESC 172/255

Assessed to: LUIS H AND ROSA SANTIAGO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR ATCF, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 663.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 6 BLK 15 (50 FT X 100 FT) WADE AND BELL 272/547 2008/2940 2010/1425 201221001942

Assessed to: EMMA J HOGAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0038-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 3 6 & 7 BLK 2 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY VACATED ALLEY 10 FT 86/243 97/294 100/195 145/121 153/255 154/191 168/153 188/27 2002/299 201421005234

Assessed to: CAROL J KIMBRELL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CAPITAL ONE CLTRL ASSIGNEE OF FIG 2222 LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 304.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 16 GILCHRIST GARDEN EST 133/49 136/218 171/387 UTIL EASEMENT 178/551 180/162 181/89 183/602 184/146 198/84 2004/773 2004/4798 2008/3336 2008/4861

Assessed to: STEVEN M SCHALK AND GABRIEL HEMPEL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT COMIAN XI TAX LEIN FUND LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 500.0000

Year of Issuance: 2011

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 14 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 154/349 193/317 - 326 193/327

Assessed to: THOMAS VESTER, TIMOTHY VESTER AND RAMONA (VESTER) MONK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORID, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE

CAPITAL CORPORATION

2004-1 TRUST,

Plaintiff,

-vs- Case No.: 18-000057-CA

SHARON ELAINE WALSH

F/K/A SHARON ELAINE

BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH

F/K/S SHARON ELAINE BUNDY,

JOHN DOE;

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION - MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

TO: SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A

SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, if living, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants, claiming by, through, under or against the said defendant, if she is deceased.

Whose Residence is Unknown

Whose Last Known Mailing Address is: 5050 NE 80TH AVE HIGH SPRINGS FL 32643

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, if living, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants, claiming by, through, under or against the said defendant, if she is deceased.

Whose Residence is Unknown

Whose Last Known Mailing Address is: 5050 NE 80TH AVE HIGH SPRINGS FL 32643

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST

1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on VICTOR H. VESCHIO, Esquire, of Gibbons Neuman, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 3321 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33609, with thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED the 19 day of December, 2018.

Todd newton

CLERK CIRCUIT COURT

(CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT)

By: /s/ Sylvia King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a persona with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification in the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

NOTE: THIS COMMUNICATION, FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR, IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Publish December 27, 2018 and January 3, 2019b

__________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS

NE 2ND WAY ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS

This project consists of the road reconstruction of NE 2nd Way from C.R. 138 to NE 120th Loop.

An electronic set of plans and specifications can be obtained from Bill Menadier, PE, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., via phone at (850) 974-0162 or email at wmenadier@dewberry.com. No fee will be incurred.

Written questions will be received by wmenadier@dewberry.com through Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019. Responses to questions will be issued on or before Friday, January 25th, 2019.

Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 at the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693. All Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Sealed Bid: NE 2ND WAY ROADWAY RECONSTRUCTION.”

A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid shall accompany the Bid. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners also reserves the right to reject contractors who in The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners opinion are not qualified to perform the work. All Bids shall be firm for a period of 90 days after opening. This includes material prices. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

All bidders shall comply with all applicable state and local laws concerning licensing, registration, and regulations of contractors doing business in Florida. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners shall award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder; provided however, The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to award the contract to a bidder who is not the lowest responsive and responsible bidder if The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners determines in its reasonable discretion that another bid offers The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners a better value based upon the reliability, quality of service, or product of such other bidder.

Publish January 3 and 10, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2018-CP57

IN RE: ESTATE OF IDA MAE MCELROY,

Deceased.

_______________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Ida Mae McElroy, deceased, whose date of death was September 30, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Clerk of Courts, 112 S. Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must filed their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 3, 2018.

Personal Representative:

John W. McElroy

2917 Lakeview Ct.

Hillsdale, Michigan 49242

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey Lander, Esq.

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton FL 32693

Telephone: 352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Publish January 3 and 10, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-000009

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

MICHAEL AND CAROLYN QUINONES,

Plaintiffs

-vs-

LIVINGSTON WILLIAMS,

Defendant.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiffs entered in this cause on November 2, 2018, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, that Todd Newton, Clerk of Courts for Gilchrist County, Florida, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 32, of MILLHOPPER ESTATES UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, page 17, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida

and commonly known as: 7500 NE 24 LP, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on January 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at the south door of the Courthouse located at 112 South Main Street, Gilchrist County, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of Courts (tel: 352-463-3170) at least seven days prior to the scheduled sale, or immediately upon receipt of this notice if less than seven days remains prior to the sale; if you are hearing or voice impaired, dial 711.

DATED this 3rd day of Jan, 2019.

Lindsey Lander,

Attorney for Plantiffs

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Publish January 3 and 10, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, January 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

Interim County Planner; SUP 2019-

01 Duke Energy/Piedmont Farms -

Hill and Jordan

11. Commissioners Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 3, 2019b

______________