January 3, 2019 Obituaries

Joe Don Bates

Joe Don Bates, 66, of High Springs, FL passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018.

Mr. Bates was born on September 6, 1952 in Brush Creek, TN. He lived in High Springs for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and having his family around made him happy.

Mr. Bates is survived by his daughter, Beverly A. Hamrick of Lake City; grandchildren, Morgan Benton and David J. Benton, both of High Springs; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Benton of High Springs; brother, J. Lloyd Bates of High Springs, and sister, Joyce Mullins of High Springs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Bates, parents, Joe F. Bates and Emma Mae Sheppard and his sister, Barbara Brannen.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Summit Baptist Church, High Springs, with Bro. Bobby Clyatt officiating. Interment followed at Forest Grove Cemetery in Alachua. Visitation was held Monday evening, December 31, 2018 at Summit Baptist Church in High Springs between 6 and 8 pm.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, and Cross City.

_____________________

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Coggins

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Coggins, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at NFRMC in Gainesville. She was 81.

Dorothy is survived by her 2 sons Leslie (Ruby) Croft of Gainesville, Randy (Trish) Hammock of Fanning Springs, 3 daughters Lorrie (Bama) Hammock of Trenton, Debra (Jerry) Gaines of Fanning Springs Valda (Sam) Lyle of Trenton, brother Donald Tanner of Williston, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December, 21, 2018 at Fanning Springs Community Church, Fanning Springs, with David Johnson officiating.

Dorothy is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_____________________

Clifford Leland Forsythe

Clifford Leland Forsythe, age 95, of Trenton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. He was born on August 20, 1923 to Harlan and Alma Forsythe in Grand Junction, CO and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Cape Coral in 2016. Mr. Forsythe retired as an electrician from the University of Michigan. He also proudly served his country as a US Army Medic during WWII and was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mr. Forsythe is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ben Forsythe and his son-in-law, Bruce Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose Marie Forsythe; his daughter, Karen Thompson, both of Trenton; his sons, David (Tami) Forsythe of Ft. Myers, and Lee (Cherie) Forsythe of Illinois; his sisters, Phyllis Smith and Dorothy Conry, both of Idaho; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Forsythe were held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Jennings Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Karl Leukert officiating. Interment followed at Jennings Lake Cemetery.



Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home Trenton.

_____________________

Mrs. Deborah Elizabeth Gallo

Deborah Elizabeth Gallo, 65, of Old Town passed away December 23, 2018.

Mrs. Gallo was born June 10, 1953 to the late Clifford and Dorothy Meyer in Englewood, NJ, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 13 years after moving here from Brick Town, NJ. She had worked for several years at the Shell Station in Old Town.

Mrs. Gallo is survived by her husband of 48 years Mike Gallo, her sons Michael Gallo, Jr., Steven Gallo (Pam), and Brian Gallo, seven grandchildren, and other extended family members.

The family received friends at the funeral home in Cross City Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

_____________________

William Mitchel

Morgan

William Mitchel Morgan, 79, of Cross City, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018.

Mr. Morgan was born on June 24, 1939 in Cross City. He worked as a fisherman and a logger. He loved to hunt, trap, gator hunt and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Edna Morgan; four daughters, Inez Norris, Lori Fowler, Phyllis (Glen) Rollison and Diane (Buddy) Chambers; 13 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Morgan, father, Bill Morgan and brother, Jimmy Morgan.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Central Baptist Church in Cross City, at 11:00 am.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

____________________

Paul Richard Perkins

Paul Richard Perkins, born May 25, 1954 in Manchester, NH, passed away on December 20, 2018 at the age of 64 in Bell. Paul was an avid collector of Indian memorabilia as he was very proud of his Indian heritage. He spent a majority of his life and career roofing and building just about anything. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

He is preceded in death by his father and brother. He is survived by his mother, Elsie Louise Shaw, one brother, four sisters, three daughters, one son, lots of nieces and nephews and twelve beautiful grandchildren that he absolutely loved and adored. He lived a very happy and adventurous life.



Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________________

Jack Lamar Williams

Jack Lamar Williams, 74, of Trenton passed away on December 24th, 2018 at the Cross City Rehab Center.

Jack was a life resident of the Trenton area, and a retired electrician. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his two sons, Tracy (Trinity) Williams and Tony (Robin) Williams, two granddaughters, Hannah Williams and Mary Grace Williams.

The Family will gather on January 5th at the Trenton Community Center, 128 SE 3rd Ave, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to celebrate Jack’s life. Military honors will be presented, family and friends are invited to celebrate and share with the family.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your charity of choice in memory of Jack.

Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala.

______________