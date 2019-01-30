January 31, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 17-00044

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2005-SD4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-SD4,

Plaintiffs

-vs-

JULIENE HORNSBY, et al,

Defendant.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated December 27, 2018, and entered in Case No. 17-00044, of the Circuit Court of the Eight Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, as successor-in-interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-SD4, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-SD4, is the Plaintiff and Juliene Hornsby, Travis H. Hornsby, G. Gregory Hale - Co-Counsel for Plaintiff, are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th day of February, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement of Foreclosure:

LOT ONE (1) AND TWO (2), PINE BREEZE, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 37, PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 7900 SE CR 337, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish January 24 and 31, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 18000017CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHALEHA BEGUM; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHALEHA BEGUM; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

(Published in The Gilchrist County Journal)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure AND Reformation of Mortgage dated December 27, 2018 and entered in Civil Case No. 18000017CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES is Plaintiff and BEGUM, SHALEHA, et al, are Defendants. The clerk TODD NEWTON shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, in the front doors of the south doors of the Courthouse, Trenton, Florida, 32693, at 11:00 A.M. on March 18, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property located in GILCHRIST County, Florida as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure and Reformation of Mortgage, to-wit:

LOT(S) 5, OF FOXWOOD ACRES AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 20, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH A 1997 GENERAL LEASING CO. MOBILE HOME#: GMHGA3519613965A AND B.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8320 SE 71ST STREET NEWBERRY, FL 32669.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Dated this 2nd day of January 19, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

SERVICE LIST

Case No. 18000017CAAXMX

SHALEHA BEGUM

2127 POINCIANA DRIVE

CLEARWATER, FL 33760

UNKNOWN SPOUSE N/K/A MOHAMMED KALAM

2127 POINCIANA DRIVE

CLEARWATER, FL 33760

UNKNOWN TENANT(S)

8320 SE 71ST STREET

NEWBERRY, FL 32669

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2018-CP-000059

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GLENDA SUE COLEY

Deceased,

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Glenda Sue Coley, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 31, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Catherine E. Davey

Attorney

Florida Bar Number 991724

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

Personal Representative:

Brenda Lee Coley

8205 Todd Place

Plant City, FL 33565

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-DR-194

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

JOSEPH GILBERT GEDDES, JR.,

Husband,

and

NICOLE ANN GEDDES,

Wife

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Nicole Ann Geddes

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, payment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on Casey R. Thompson, of ALBA & YOCHIM PA, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 2700 NW 43rd Street, Suite D, Gainesville, FL 32606, on or before March 7, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693 either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

DATED this 18th day of January, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, and 21, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000066CAAXMX

2011-2012 OPPORTUNITY FUND

6-1 LLC,

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE M. GORDON A/K/A CONSTANCE GORDON, ET AL,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE M. GORDON A/K/A CONSTANCE GORDON (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last known address: 601 NE 5th AVE, Trenton, FL 32693.

MONEYFAST LENDING CORPORATION F/K/A HOMESTAR MORTGAGE LENDING CORPORATION (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last known address: C/O WILLIAM A. TRYON, 5728 MAJOR BLVD., STE 607, ORLANDO, FL 32819.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOTS 94, 95 AND 96, OF AYERS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 42, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1986 OAK SPRINGS MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON WITH VIN# 32620183AV; TITLE # 44013942 AND VIN# 32620183BV; TITLE# 44052417.

A/K/A 601 NE 5TH AVE, TRENTON, FL 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before March 1, 2019 a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of January 2019.

TODD NEWTON

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF COURT

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

Board of County Commissioners Request for Proposals for Hart Springs Accessible Parking

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives notice that they are accepting Requests for Proposals for the “Hart Springs Accessible Parking”.

Specific Details of the job are as follows: Attachment “Accessible Parking At Hart Springs Park, Bell, Florida”; Applicant will be responsible for all materials and equipment needed for job; Applicant must provide certificate of liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000.00 or more naming Gilchrist County as additional insured; Applicant must provide Workers Compensation coverage as required by State Law and Gilchrist County Policy and Procedures; Project must be completed by April 25, 2019; A pre-bid meeting will be required to bid. The Bidder must schedule a pre-bid meet with Mitchell Gentry at Hart Springs Park, 4240 SW 86th Avenue, Bell, FL 32619.

Bids must be marked “Hart Springs Accessible Parking” and will be received at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 S. E. First Street, Trenton, FL 32693 until 2:00 p.m. (local time) February 21, 2019 and thereafter bids will be opened. All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Hart Springs Accessible Parking” and hand delivered or by courier.

Any questions regarding this RFP should be addressed in writing and submitted no later than, February 15, 2019 by 2:00 p.m. to:

Mitchell Gentry

Hart Springs Park Manager

4240 SW 86th Avenue

Bell, FL 32619

fun@hartsprings.com

All questions and the responses to these questions will be displayed on the county website at www.gilchrist.fl.us.

Bid packet available from Mills Engineering at millseng@bellsouth.net, Gilchrist County Web Page at Gilchrist.fl.us and County Administration Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for bids when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish Jan. 31st and Feb. 7, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000049

CHRISTOPHER A. WEATHERILT

and

BETSY L. WEATHERILT,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

SEAN M. HERNDON; NANCY A. HERNDON; U. S. SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

____________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F. S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 27, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 25, 2019, the following described property:

Lot 8 PINEWOOD, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page 43, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. (Property physical address is: 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693). As of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated January 4, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17000050CAAXMX

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARY A. NICKOLLS A/K/A MARY NICKOLLS, ET AL,

Defendants.

____________________________/

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated June 21, 2018, and entered in Case No. 17000050CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida. OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC (hereafter “Plaintiff”), is Plaintiff and MARY A. NICKOLLS A/K/A MARY NICKOLLS; SAMUEL NICKOLLS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, are defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST, County Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the SOUTH DOOR of the Courthouse; 112 S. Main Street, Trenton at 11:00 a.m., on the 4th day of March, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement to wit:

LOT 18, SILVER RIDGE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 98, PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 GENERAL DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME BEARING ID NOS. GMHGA4290431876A AND GMHGA4290431876B, SITUATED THEREON.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Dated this 24th day of January 2019.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, February 4, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

Interim County Planner; SUP 2019-

01, NexTower-Odom Preliminary

Site Plan Approval for

Telecommunications Tower

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr. Interim County Planner; SP 2019-02, NexTower-Spears Preliminary Site Plan Approval for Telecommunications Tower

11. Commissioners Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 31, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 2018-CA-000034

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons; Unknown Spouse of Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale of Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 2018-CA-000034 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AT 11:00 A.M. on March 18, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED 1/64TH INTEREST IN THE COMMON AREAS SHOWN THEREON.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

PART OF LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 5/8” IRON ROD, LS 3456, MARKING THE NW CORNER OF LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THENCE S 00°18’11” E., ALONG THE MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 51.09 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUES S 00°18’11” E., STILL ALONG SAID MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 115.22 FEET; THENCE N 89°41’54” E., PARALLEL TO THE MONUMENTED NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 169.75 FEET; THENCE N 00°18’11” W., PARALLEL TO THE MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 115.22 FEET; THENCE S 89°41’54” W., 169.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENT AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2009, MAKE: LIVE OAK HOMES, VIN# LOHGA10911278A AND VIN# LOHGA10911278B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East Universty Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601, at (352) 491-4490, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk of Court

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1992 CHEVROLET, VIN# 1G1FP23T1NL161771, located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Publish Jan. 31, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 16, 2019:

Sanders Cannon, P.O. Box 308 Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-233928-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0675 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 08S, Range 14E, Section 26 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish Jan. 31, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 16, 2019:

Nutty Buddies, LLC, 6810 Front Street, Key West, FL 33040, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-233927-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0626 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 14E, Section 03 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish January 31, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Aimee’s Acres

Description: Christmas Tree Farm

at 7570 SE State Road 47

Trenton, Florida 32693

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Publish January 31, 2019b

____________