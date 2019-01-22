Judge Griffis and Judge Lancaster sworn in last week

Share !



Eighth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Stanley H. Griffis III and County Court Judge Sheree H. Lancaster were sworn in to office for another term on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Judge Griffis swore in Judge Lancaster then Judge Lancaster swore in Judge Griffis.

Both Judges’ new terms began on January 8, 2019 and last until January 6, 2025. Judge Griffis and Judge Lancaster were elected unopposed on November 6, 2018.

Judge Griffis has been a Circuit Court Judge since January 2007 and Judge Sheree H. Lancaster was first elected to office in November of 2012.