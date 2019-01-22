Lindsey May benefit to be held Feb.1st and 2nd

Share !



Lindsey Martin May, a young woman who grew up in this county has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Lindsey is 29 years old and is married to Cody May. Lindsey and Cody have a little girl, Harper.

A group of Lindsey’s longtime friends have joined together to hold a benefit in her honor. Tyler Black said last week, “We just want to support Lindsey and her family as she battles ovarian cancer.” Black went on to say that she hopes everyone will get involved with the benefit yard sale and bake sale by donating items and coming out to shop the sale or buy a few baked goods. The event will be held at the Bell Community Center located at 1219 N Main Street in Bell. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. until on both Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2.

Many people in the county know Lindsey and her family. She attended Bell High School where her father, Bill Martin, is the longtime FFA Advisor, and a County Commissioner. Her parents Bill and Kim Martin are helping out with child care so her husband can continue to work while Lindsey takes chemotherapy treatments.

Anyone wishing to donate yard sale items or if you plan to bake for the event please contact Tyler Black at 352-284-4984. Tyler will be happy to assist with drop off information.

If you can’t make the sale and just want to make a donation, please contact Tyler for that as well.