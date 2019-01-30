Mrs. Willie Mae turns 90

Share !



Seated is Mrs. Willie Mae Stalvey Jones at her 90th Birthday celebration. In the back from left to right are her three sons, Johnny Jones, Tommy Jones and Grady Jones. Mrs. Jones enjoyed a barbecue dinner and birthday cake at the Bell Community Center on Sunday, January 27. For many years Mrs. Jones served the people of Gilchrist County as their Supervisor of Elections. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Dewey and Clara Mae Holder Stalvey and she and her late husband Russell Jones were married in 1946. A large group of longtime friends and church members attended the event hosted by her family.