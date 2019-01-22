Nestlé Waters North America Purchases Bottling Facility in Northeast Gilchrist County

Share !



Nestlé Waters North America announced that they have acquired a bottling facility in Northeast Gilchrist County Florida from Ice River Springs Marianna LLC.

The 300,000 square foot facility will be NWNA’s third manufacturing location in Florida, including its operations in Madison and Pasco counties. The transaction closed on December 28, 2018.

“We are evolving our operations to better support the future needs of our business and position the company for long-term success,” said Alex Gregorian, Nestlé Waters North America Executive Vice President, Technical and Production. “This strategically located facility will enable us to more efficiently serve current and future customers of our popular Zephyrhills® Natural Spring Water and Nestlé® PureLife® bottled water brands. We look forward to being a part of the community.” “Nestlé Waters North America has a strong track record of water stewardship and springs protection, making it a great home for the business as it continues to grow the bottled water industry here,” said Sandy Gott, Co-Owner, Ice River Springs. “Over the past six years, the High Springs team and facility has been a great success for our company. Ice River Springs will transition our Florida business to our new plant in Miami.”

The Nestlé Company sources water for six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S.