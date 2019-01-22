Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey’s Names to be added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall

Share !



Benefit being held to fund trip for local officers

On the evening of May 13, 2019 a Candlelight Vigil will be held in the evening and on May 15, 2019 a Memorial Service will be held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC. This year Gilchrist County Officers Sgt. Noel Ramirez, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, will be honored by having their names added to the wall.

On Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. a lone gunman shot and killed two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies before turning the gun on himself.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, a seven-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, a three-year law enforcement veteran were both left dead on the floor of a restaurant in Trenton where they were having lunch. Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz described the two officers as “the best of the best.”

Several of the local officers who worked with Ramirez and Lindsey plan to attend the Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service in Washington, DC. There are others who also need to attend including the Honor Guard, and several people who are family liaisons for the Ramirez and Lindsey families. Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “It is important to the families, of GCSO, and our community that we are and should be well represented during all memorial services in Washington and Tallahassee this year; as our heroes are honored. While no amount of memorials will bring them back, we want the state of Florida and the United States to know that Gilchrist County and the GCSO are proud of and respect the sacrifices Noel and Taylor gave for each of us, and we appreciate the efforts being put forth to pay tribute to our men.”

Jeff and Jessica Cherry, owners of Cherry’s Seafood and Steak restaurant in Trenton, are hosting a benefit for those who need to attend the two services in May. The benefit event is planned for Monday evening, January 28. A surf and turf dinner is planned with all the trimmings including a sweet ending with a cupcake by talented local baker Tammy Sanders. A silent auction is also planned as part of the fundraising event. A Yeti Cooler, jewelry, Merle Norman gift basket, gun, and more will be auctioned. The seating for this event is very limited and tickets are $100 for two dinners.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., United States, at Judiciary Square, honors 21,183 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty throughout American history. The late President George H.W. Bush once said about the officers names on the walls at the memorial, “Carved on these walls is the story of America, of a continuing quest to preserve both democracy and decency, and to protect a national treasure that we call the American dream.”

Anyone wishing to help support the fund to send GCSO officers to Washington DC for the two services can make checks payable to “Friends of GCSO” and drop them by Cherry’s Seafood & Steak located at 408 N Main Street in Trenton.

Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey will also be honored in April at the Florida Sheriff’s Association Memorial in Tallahassee.