Trenton drops first loss to PK Yonge

The top ranked 1A girls Trenton Tigers basketball team dropped their first game of the season as No 3 4A PK Yonge Blue Wave defeated Trenton 51-46.

This was a tight game throughout as Trenton and P K Yonge played to an 8-8 tie in the first period. The Lady Tigers took an 8-point lead into halftime (24-16) as their defense slowed the Blue Wave offense in the second period. The second half proved to be the Tigers’ menace as P K Yonge outscored the Tigers 35-22 to take the win.

Trenton coach Bryant Frye named senior guard Taniah Bowers to Tigers’ Player of the Game. The outstanding player is a hustler for Trenton as she hit 11 points, had 10 rebounds and 9 assists for the top ranked Tigers.

Trenton traveled to Mayo to play Lafayette on Tuesday night. Trenton will travel to Cross City to meet the Lady Bears on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Trenton will host Bell on Friday night with this game set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play in Gainesville on Saturday as they compete in the P K Yonge Blue Wave Classic. Go Tigers.

