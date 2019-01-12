Trenton Floral’s new owners hold ribbon cutting and Grand Opening

Share !



The new owners of Trenton Floral held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 5. The business changed hands on Dec. 28, 2018 from Jewel Kirby who had owned the business for about 20 years. Ms. Kirby sold the business to Marty Rogers Langford and George Langford.

Marty Langord has an extensive background as a special events designer in the Atlanta area. He will also be running his business Marty’s Designs out of the Trenton Floral location on 110 N. Main Street in Trenton. Marty specializes in full service event planning for weddings, birthdays, corporate and holidays. He can be reached at 678-548-1347.

George Langford said Trenton Floral will continue to operate as a full service flower shop with a wire service. Trenton Floral’s phone number is 352-463-2944. The business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. George said they would be happy to extend their hours for customers if possible.

Special guests at the event were Stephanie Douglas and Denise Hudson of the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce, Captain Cheryl Brown of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and local Realtor Brad Smith.

A large group of family and friends as well as employees were on hand Saturday to enjoy the grand opening event.