Trenton girls basketball earns 2 district wins

The Trenton girls basketball earned two District wins last week to go 12-0 in District 7 1A in their regular season. On Tuesday, January 22 the Tigers defeated Branford 79-49 behind the exciting play of Bri Becker, the Tigers’ Player of the Game. The freshman guard shot 23 points and pulled down 7 rebounds for Trenton. She hit 5 of 7, 3-point baskets for a sizzling 71% from the field. Becker and teammates Standrea McHenry, Zakyah Frazier and Janiyah King were all 100% shooters from the free throw line. The Lady Tigers shot 11 of 12 free throw attempts for 92% in this district match up.

Trenton took a 24-17 lead into the second quarter. Trenton out scored the Bucs19-11 to take a 43-28 lead at halftime. Trenton scored 18 points in each of the remaining periods as the Bucs tried to get back into this game putting Trenton at the free throw line.

Trenton hosted Cedar Key on Thursday to take a District win 59-13. Taniah Bowers was the Lady Tigers’ Player of the Game as the senior point guard shot 11 points, 9 steals and handed out 7 assists in the District win.

Trenton played Newberry Tuesday night in Trenton. The Lady Tigers will have a shot at Lafayette Thursday night as the Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Tigers earlier in the season. This will be a good game that will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Trenton will host the Hilliard Flashes Friday night to finish their regular season. Go Tigers!