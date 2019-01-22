Trenton girls fall from No. 1 in 1A FL girls basketball poll

Share !



The Trenton Tigers fell to fifth in the 1A Max-Prep state basketball rankings after being toppled 54-38 by the Lafayette Hornets Tuesday in Mayo. From the opening tip the Hornets were on their game as they held a 30-10 lead at halftime. The Lady Tigers came out hot in the third period outscoring the host 15-9 to close the Hornets lead to 14. Lafayette came back to score 15 points in the final period to earn the victory.

Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was named the Tigers’ Player of the Game as she shot 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.

The Tigers traveled to Cross City on Thursday evening to face the Lady Bears. The Tigers jumped out to an early 15-6 first quarter lead and they continued to dominate the Bears to take this 59-22, District 7 1A victory. Standrea McHenry was named the Tigers’ Player of the Game as the senior forward scored 22 points, and 9 rebounds.

Trenton welcomed the Bell Bulldogs to the Tiger’s Den Friday night as they leashed the Dogs, 65-34 to add to the District wins. Trenton’s Standrea McHenry had a triple double Friday night as she was named Player of The Game. The outstanding senior forward shot 18 points, had 13 rebounds and 10 steals.

Trenton participated in the PK Yonge Classic invitation basketball tournament on Saturday in Gainesville. The Tigers Standrea McHenry was named the Player of the Game for Trenton as she shot 18 points and had 10 rebounds. The Blue Wave handed the Tigers a 75-52 loss.

Trenton played a District match-up in Bronson on Tuesday night. The Tigers will travel to Chiefland on Thursday to meet the Lady Indians with tip-off set for 6 p.m. Branford will be in Trenton on Friday night for a District 7 1A match-up with the tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. Go Tigers!