Trenton girls top Chiefland

The Trenton girls basketball team took control of the Chiefland Indians floor Friday night as they jumped out to a 22-3 first quarter lead before defeating the host 61-20 in this District 7 1A battle. Trenton’s Taniah Bowers was on fire in this game as the senior point guard turned in a quadruple double to become the Lady Tiger’s Player of the Game. She shot 22 points, had 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 steals as she flew around the court to lead in this win.

The Lady Tigers held a 35-5 lead at halftime as Trenton scored 26 points in the second half as the defense limited the host to 15 points to result in the 61-20 Tigers victory.

Trenton took their 10-0 District record and hosted Branford Tuesday night which has an (8-1) record and is the No 2 seated team in District 7 behind the Tigers. Trenton will host Cedar Key on Thursday night with the tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will host Newberry on January 29 with the tip-off set for 6 p.m. Go Tigers.