Trenton girls top Williston for SAMCO Title

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team won the Smith Asset Management Company basketball tournament title on Saturday, December 22 with a 57-49 victory over Williston. The Lady Tigers’ Samarie McHenry was named the Player of the Game. The outstanding sophomore forward shot 18 points and had 12 rebounds in the tournament championship game.

The Lady Tigers held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Trenton out-scored Williston 9-8 to hold a 23-20 lead at halftime. In the third period the two teams were head to head scoring 14 point each. Trenton outscored Williston 20-15 in the fourth period to hold on to win the tournament title.

Trenton defeated Williston in the SAMCO tournament on Friday. In that game the Tigers’ Standrea McHenry was named the Player of the Game. The senior forward added 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers in the win.

---

In the boys division of the SAMCO basketball tournament, Sports Leadership and Management Academy of Tampa defeated Highlands Christian Academy of Valdosta, GA 47-44 for the boys tournament crown.

---

The Lady Tigers will host PK Yonge on Thursday, January 3 in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off in the Trenton Tigers’ Den. The Tiger Varsity boys will host St John Lutheran on Thursday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. Go Tigers!