2019 Walk-A-Thon raises $16,119 for Education

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County Board Members were more than pleased with the outcome of the annual Walk-A-Thon held on Saturday. This year’s event moved from the traditional location at the county courthouse to the Depot in Trenton.

There were ten teams entered in this year’s Walk-A-Thon and those teams collected $16,119 for the Education Foundation.

The event opened with Laci Davis of Trenton High School giving the prayer, Juliana Whiting of Bell High School leading the pledge and Sami Johnson-Streit of Bell High School who sang the National Anthem. Bell JROTC attended the walk-a-thon and presented the colors. The Education Foundation Board Members were recognized during the event opening. Teacher mini grants of $500 each were presented to the Teachers of the Year in Gilchrist County. Those teachers who received the grants were Jamie Guy of Trenton Elementary, Sandra Carawan of Bell Elementary, Andrea Arnow of Trenton High and Thomas Cannon of Bell High.

Bell Elementary School raised the most in the schools division with $3,145. One of the big fundraisers at BES is a cake auction which is well supported by the community. All the county schools were represented at the event.

In the business division Capital City Bank team won again this year, raising $3,728. There were teams from Drummond Community Bank, and Ameris Bank also. Other teams included Gilchrist County Courthouse team, Gilchrist County School Board team and Palms Medical team.

This year’s event featured a 5K Fun Run. Brooks Parrish won the 3.1 mile run. Ronda Parrish came in second and Karen Jones placed third. The cash prizes for the run were $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third. Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management sponsored the 5K awards.

Damon Leggett, President of the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County, said, “We would like to thank the City of Trenton for the use of the Depot, and Nature Coast State Trail for the use of the trail.” As always, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to make sure the walkers and runners stayed safe. Dr. Bruce Thomas of Palms Medical Group and a nurse from Palms Medical were at each end of the trail in case anyone had a medical emergency.

The new location at the Depot and walking on the trail worked out very well this year.