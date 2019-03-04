Bell Varsity Boys Win Class 1A District Title

Share !



By Jennifer Townsend

The Bell Varsity Boys Basketball team entered district playoffs having to face Bronson and Chiefland. With a season record of 1-1 against both teams, it seemed the games would be good matchups. The Bulldogs proved otherwise with their well- directed, fast paced offence and an unstoppable defense. The Bulldogs had no problem handling either team, defeating the Bronson Eagles 59-32 and the Chiefland Indians 67-38. Brandon Ovwigho (Sr.) was the leading scorer of both games with 17pts against Bronson and 20 pts against Chiefland. His rebounding, both offensively and defensively, was unparalleled, grabbing 23 total. Ian Townsend (Sr.) led the team with 14 and 10 assists respectively, scored 12 points against Bronson and grabbed 8 rebounds in each game. Tyler Trantham (Sr.) scored 12 points against Bronson and 15 against Chiefland, had 10 assists and 9 rebounds combined for both games. Other noteworthy contributors were Mitchell Moore (Sr.) and Wyatt Thornton (Sr.) scoring 16 and 17 points combined for both games. The Bell boys won the District 7 1A title over Chiefland on Saturday, February 16 in Bell.

This is the 3rd District Championship for the Bulldogs in 4 years. They rallied strong against Pahokee in the Regional Semi Final game, winning 67-57. Tyler Trantham was the lead scorer, with 27 pts. Ian Townsend had 9 assists and Brandon Ovwigho had 9 rebounds. The team will travel to Wildwood on Tuesday, February 26th to fight the Wildcats for the Regional Championship title, which if they win, will send them to the Final Four for the second time.