Buck Mitchell Memorial Dove Shoot Raises Funds for Haven

The Buck Mitchell Family Foundation held its 9th annual Buck Mitchell Memorial Dove and Clay Shoot in November at James and Sam Swilley’s farm. The event raises funds for Haven Hospice and local charities.

The Mitchell family recently came together at Haven’s Chiefland office to present a check in the amount of $6,000 in support of Haven’s unreimbursed programs and services in the Tri-Counties.

The foundation is named after the family patriarch Jerald “Buck” Franklin Mitchell who passed away on November 4, 2008. Buck, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, was not only an avid sportsman and hunter but was also the founding member of the Florida Cracker Horse Association and the Dudley Farm Historic State Park. To honor his spirit and to keep his legacy alive, the family established the annual Buck Mitchell Memorial Shoot shortly after his passing. The family and the annual event have raised over $40,000 for Haven.

