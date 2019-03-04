Fatal accident at CR 346A and US 129

Share !



The intersection of CR 346A and US 129 in Levy County was the scene of a motor vehicle fatality on Sunday evening at 9:48 p.m. when a Connecticut man drove through the stop sign and was hit by a 2018 Jeep that was traveling south on US 129, reported Trooper Brown of the Florida Highway Patrol.

William Lamarco, 26 of Old Saybrook, CT was traveling east on 346A when he failed to stop at the intersection thus traveling into the path of a 2018 Jeep driven by Amy Anderson, 39, of Chiefland. The intersection of CR 346A and US 129 has speed bumps and hi-definition Stop signs posted on the right-of-way of the east and west bound lanes of travel. The 2009 Infiniti was hit in the left side by the Jeep. Following the impact, the Infiniti traveled in a southeasterly direction crossing onto the east shoulder of US 129 where the vehicle collided into a tree with its front, The Infiniti rotated counter clockwise ejecting the driver completely out of the vehicle. The car came to final rest on the east shoulder of US 129. The Jeep upon impact traveled in a southeasterly direction onto the east shoulder of US 129.

The Jeep had one passenger in the vehicle, Justin Anderson, 38, of Chiefland. The driver and passenger were reported to have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. They were transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville where they were treated for serious injuries. FHP reported the driver of the Infiniti was killed in this crash. FHP is conducting a Homicide investigation involving this two vehicle crash.