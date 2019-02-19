February 14, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-DR-194

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

JOSEPH GILBERT GEDDES, JR.,

Husband,

and

NICOLE ANN GEDDES,

Wife

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Nicole Ann Geddes

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, payment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on Casey R. Thompson, of ALBA & YOCHIM PA, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 2700 NW 43rd Street, Suite D, Gainesville, FL 32606, on or before March 7, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693 either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

DATED this 18th day of January, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, and 21, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00002

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VERNON DALE WESLEY,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of VERNON DALE WESLEY, deceased, whose date of death was October 29, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-00002, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is February 7, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative: THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Darlene Wesley

8752 SE 70th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018-CA-0035

SOUTHLAND HOLDING COMPANY, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

FREDERICK LOUIS GRADY, III, GIFFORD SCOTT GRADY, ANGELA KRISTINE GRADY, FREDERICK LOUIS GRADY, JR,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the SUMMARY FINAL JUDGEMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated January 16, 2019, entered in this case, the Gilchrist County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in the lobby of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2019, the following described real property as set forth in the aforementioned judgement, to wit:

That part of Government Lot 2 in the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, in Gilchrist County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20 as a point of reference; run North 00 deg. 16 min, 00 sec. West along the East line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 700.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning, run North 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 1386.63 feet to a point henceforth known as point “B”; thence run North 14 deg. 51 min. 23 sec. East, a distance of 155.14 feet; thence run South 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. West, parellel to said South line of the Northwest 1/4, a distance of 1346.16 feet to the East line of said Northwest 1/4; thence run South 0 deg. 16 min. 00 sec. East along said East line of the Northwest 1/4, a distance of 150.00 feet to the aforementioned point of beginning.

Reserving unto the Grantors, their successors and assigns the right to construct and maintain for the use of the public a roadway across the Easterly 50.00 feet and the Westerly 50.00 feet.

Also including that part of Northwest 1/4 of Section 20 being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner (also known as point “B”) of the above described parcel, run North 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec., West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 464.39 feet to a traverse line of the Suwannee River; thence run North 21 deg. 45 min. 10 sec. East along said river traverse, a distance of 19.81 feet; thence continuing along said river traverse run North 18 deg. 17 min. 53 sec., East, a distance of 138.55 feet; thence run South 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. East parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 453.33 feet; thence run South 14 deg. 51 min. 23 sec. West, a distance of 155.14 feet to the Southwest corner of the said above described parcel and the aforementioned point of beginning.

And also including that portion of land that lies between the aforementioned traverse line and the waters of the Suwannee River.

Containing 6.283 Acres, more or less.

The bearings as used herein have been projected from the record plat of Suwannee River Highlands, 2nd Addition.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

Dated this 4th day of February, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Feb. 7 and 14, 2019.

____________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., February 28th, 2019, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: OTTER SPRINGS PARK IMPROVEMENTS

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR OTTER SPRINGS PARK IMPROVEMENTS”, and delivered to GILCHRIST

COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on February 28th, 2019, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the

NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. Paper copies of the Bid

Documents are available from the Engineer’s Office at a price of $200 per printed set with a two (2) set maximum. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Shannon Williams at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail

(swilliams@nfps.net) with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 21st, 2019.

Publish: Feb. 7 and 14, 2019.

____________________

INVITATION TO BID

MOBILE HOMES

The City of Trenton hereby gives notice that sealed bids will be accepted from qualified bidders for the following items:

Bid #19-01, 1991 Fleetwood Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 76 ft; title #49513573

Bid #19-02, 1992 Skyline Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 66 ft; title #63784544

Bid #19-03, 1993 Fleetwood Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 46 ft; title #63784543

Bids should be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with the Bid #. Bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. (local time), Friday, March 8, 2019. It is the bidder’s responsibility to insure the bid is received by the deadline. Bids may be mailed or hand delivered to:

City of Trenton – Mobile Homes

attn: Pat Watson

114 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Bids will be opened and awarded by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on March 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

It is the responsibility of the winning bidder to remove the mobile home within 60 days. Mobile homes shall be removed by a licensed mobile home mover. Mobile home mover must provide a certificate of insurance naming the City of Trenton as an additional insured.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton.

Publish: Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018 CA 75

FLORIDA CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff,

vs,

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OF WAYNE D. NEWTON, DECEASED, MARIE E. NEWTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARIE E. NEWTON AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, creditors, Trustees of Wayne D. Newton, Deceased 7159 SE 79th Lane, Trenton, FL 32693.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property in Gilchrist County, Florida.

LOT 17: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 834.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.88 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.87 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 18: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 968.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.85 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 300.81 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.84 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on James E. Sorenson, D. Tyler Van Leuven, J. Blair Boyd, Stephen Orsillo and Jessica A. Thompson, the Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is Post Office Box 3637, Tallahassee, Florida 32315-3637, within 30 days after the first publication date and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

Dated this 1st day of February, 2019.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

____________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-40-CP

In re the Estate of : J B FISHMAN

SHANNON JONES,

Petitioner,

and

Dean Dennis Fishman and Tara Jo Fishman-Starr,

Respondents.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO TARA JO FISHMAN-STARR

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a probate action and petition to determine homestead regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 6810 SE 65 Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at:

W/2 OF TRACT 36 ROLLING OAKS UNREC SUBD 60/191 115/434-440 119/217 125/206 LESS RD R/W 149/635 199/269 2000/501 2006/5318 2006/8330 2007/3394 2007/3453 2010/1359 2010/2059 2010/4846 2011/213 2011/1063 210421000466

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 5, 2019.

Deborah Craft

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Pub. February 14th and 21, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Stephanie Barrington, SREC, Inc,; SHIP LHAP Revision

4:30 p.m. Pete Butt, Ken Sallot and Joel Clark, Gilchrist County Diving Advisory Board; Revised Diving Management Plan

4:45 p.m. SRWMD; Rock Bluff Springs

5:00 p.m. Richard Romans, Gilchrist County Finance Director; Budget Amendment

11. Commissioners Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Publish February 14, 2019

____________________

State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Notice of Consent Order

Consent Order, OGC File

No. 18-0220

The Department of Environmental Protection (“Department”) gives notice of agency action of entering into a Consent Order with ALLIANCE BRANFORD, LLC, pursuant to Section 120.57(4), Florida Statutes. The Consent Order addresses the Groundwater Nitrate exceedances and Total Nitrogen overapplication that occurred at Branford Farms, US-129 and CR-138, Branford, Florida. The Consent Order is available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Persons who are not parties to this Consent Order, but whose substantial interests are affected by it, have a right to petition for an administrative hearing under sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition concerning this Consent Order means that the Department’s final action may be different from the position it has taken in the Consent Order.

The petition for administrative hearing must contain all of the following information:

a) The OGC Number assigned to this Consent Order;

b) The name, address, and telephone number of each petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding;

c) An explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the Consent Order;

d) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Consent Order;

e) Either a statement of all material facts disputed by the petitioner or a statement that the petitioner does not dispute any material facts;

f) A statement of the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the Consent Order;

g) A statement of the rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the Consent Order; and

h) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action petitioner wishes the Department to take with respect to the Consent Order.

The petition must be filed (received) at the Department’s Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS#35, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399-3000 within 21 days of receipt of this notice. A copy of the petition must also be mailed at the time of filing to the district Office at Northeast District Office, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Failure to file a petitionwithin the 21 day period constitutes a person’s waiver of the right to request an administrative hearing and to participate as a party to this proceeding under sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. Before the deadline for filing a petition, a person whose substantial interests are affected by this Consent Order may choose to pursue mediation as an alternative remedy under section 120.573, Florida Statues. Choosing mediation will not adversely affect such person’s right to request an administrative hearing if mediation does not result in a settlement. Additional information about mediation is provided in section 120.573, Florida Statutes and Rule 62-110.106(12), Florida Administrative Code.

28. Rules referenced in this Order are available at: https://softlive.dep.state.fl.us/ogc/ogc/content/rules.

Pub. February 14, 2019.

____________________

State of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Notice of Consent Order

The Department of Environmental Protection (“Department”) gives notice of agency action of entering into a Consent Order with NORTH FLORIDA HOLSTEINS, L.C. pursuant to section 120.57(4), Florida Statutes. The Consent Order addresses the Nitrate exceedances and Nitrogen overapplication at Bell Farms, 3740 Southwest 10th Street, Bell, Florida, 32619. The Consent Order is available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Persons who are not parties to this Consent Order, but whose substantial interests are affected by it, have a right to petition for an administrative hearing under sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition concerning this Consent Order means that the Department’s final action may be different from the position it has taken in the Consent Order.

The petition for administrative hearing must contain all of the following information:

a) The OGC Number assigned to this Consent Order;

b) The name, address, and telephone number of each petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding;

c) An explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the Consent Order;

d) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Consent Order;

e) Either a statement of all material facts disputed by the petitioner or a statement that the petitioner does not dispute any material facts;

f) A statement of the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the Consent Order;

g) A statement of the rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the Consent Order; and

h) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action petitioner wishes the Department to take with respect to the Consent Order.

The petition must be filed (received) at the Department’s Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS# 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399 3000 within 21 days of receipt of this notice. A copy of the petition must also be mailed at the time of filing to the District Office at Northeast District Office, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida, 32256. Failure to file a petition within the 21-day period constitutes a person’s waiver of the right to request an administrative hearing and to participate as a party to this proceeding under sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. Before the deadline for filing a petition, a person whose substantial interests are affected by this Consent Order may choose to pursue mediation as an alternative remedy under section 120.573, Florida Statutes. Choosing mediation will not adversely affect such person’s right to request an administrative hearing if mediation does not result in a settlement. Additional information about mediation is provided in section 120.573, Florida Statutes and Rule 62-110.106(12), Florida Administrative Code.

Pub. February 14, 2019.

____________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Resolution at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on March 4, 2019 at 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-06

A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, approving an exchange for County purposes of real property owned by the County referred to by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number 14-07-15-0000-0001-0035, for real property owned by Loncala Incorporated, a Florida Corporation, referred to by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number 35-10-16-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the resolution is on file in the Office of the Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, located at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. February 14th and 21, 2019.

____________________

Early Notice for Public Review of

a Proposal to Support Activity in

the 100-Year Floodplain and

Wetland

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity; 107 E. Madison St. MSC-400; Tallahassee, FL 32399; 850-717-8411.

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has been awarded funds associated with Hurricane Irma from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support long term recovery efforts through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetland. The notice is related to making determinations on floodplain management, to ascertain the potential effect that its activity in a floodplain will have on the human environment for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program.

Construction may be undertaken in the 100 year floodplain and/or wetlands. DEO is interested in alternatives and public perceptions of possible adverse impacts that could result from the project, as well as potential mitigation measures. The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program may include properties located within the floodplain area. At this time, the exact number and locations of the properties to participate in the program are unspecified, however, eligible applicants are homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by Hurricane Irma within the following communities including the number of acres in a 100 year floodplain within those communities: Alachua County (181,357 acres), Baker County (157,711 acres), Bradford County (53,672 acres - exclude zip code 32091), Charlotte County (163,958 acres), Citrus County (175,990 acres), Columbia County (200,710 acres), DeSoto County (13,189 acres - exclude zip code 34266), Dixie County (316,614 acres), Flagler County (122,634 acres - exclude zip code 32136), Gilchrist County (62,246 acres), Glades County (358,453 acres), Hamilton County (126,222 acres), Hardee County (104,528 acres), Hendry County (40,520 acres - exclude zip code 33935 and 33440), Hernando County (97,004 acres), Highlands County (282,381 acres - exclude zip code 33825 and 33870), Indian River County (220,049 acres), Lafayette County (238,892 acres), Lake County (331,904 acres), Levy County (415,962 acres), Manatee County (131,955 acres), Marion County (218,386 acres), Martin County (43,465 acres), Nassau County (157,994 acres), Okeechobee County (304,081 acres), Pasco County (186,790 acres - exclude zip code 33523), Pinellas County (107,176 acres), Putnam County (220,444 acres), Sarasota County (87,233 acres), Seminole County (63,268 acres - exclude zip code 32771), St. Johns County (148,111 acres - exclude zip code 32145 and 32084), Sumter County (175,537 acres), Suwanee County (59,097 acres), and Union County (60,179 acres). With approximately 5,627,731 acres within the floodplain, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will consist of the following activities:

Repair to, reconstruction or replace of housing units damaged by Hurricane Irma, which may include code compliance and mitigation against future storm impacts, including elevation.

The completion of work to homes that have been partially repaired.

Repairs to, or replacement of manufactured, modular and mobile homes impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Temporary housing assistance based on individual homeowners needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program.

Temporary Housing Assistance based on individual tenant needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program.

For properties located in the floodplain, one of the following options may be administered:

Option A: Homes to be rebuilt in their original location are to be elevated adhering to the federal and/or state requirements.

Option B: Homes damaged may be relocated to a new area within the current developed property with possible elevation per floodplain requirement.

Option C: Refer the homeowner to either the Land Acquisition for Affordable Workforce Housing or Voluntary Home Buyout Program.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and/or wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplain or wetland, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public education tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains or wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains or wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

To learn more about DEO’s Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program, please visit our website at www.floridajobs.org/cdbg-dr. To meet project timelines, written comments must be received by DEO on or before March 4, 2019 via mail to: 107 E. Madison St. MSC-400, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399. DEO encourages electronic submittal of comments by email to: cdbg-dr@deo.myflorida.com.

If you need additional information or have questions, please contact Geoff Amison, Environmental Program Manager, at James.amison@deo.myflorida.com or 850-717-8422.

Pub. February 14, 2019.

____________________

Public Auction

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a closed bid auction on March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The location will be the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129, Trenton, Florida 32693. The items up for auction will be gaming and gambling equipment recently seized. Persons wishing to enter a closed bid will be invited to view items on site and submit an offer. Questions can be directed to Lt. Clint Anderson, at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (352) 463-3410.

Pub. Feb. 7 and 14, 2019.

____________________