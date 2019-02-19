February 14, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Marshall M. Clements

Marshall Morrow Clements, lifelong resident of Dixie County went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February, 3rd; he was 85 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Frances Valentine Clements; son Hugh Clements; daughter Lori (Tim) Powell; grandchildren, Joy Powell, Daniel (Brooklyn) Powell and Holly Clements (Chris) Clark; brother, Mitchell Clary; step sisters Bobbie Jean Biles and Linda Gail; nephews, nieces and a host of cousins and beloved friends.

“The Judge” as he was affectionately known, graduated Dixie County High School as President of the Class of 1951. He worked in the power plant of the City of Gainesville after high school graduation. In 1954 he began working with Buckeye Cellulose Corporation in Taylor County as their youngest Power Plant Operator. He worked 22 years there. During the period of 1968 to 1973, he served as the last Municipal Court Judge of Horseshoe Beach, signing an order abolishing that court and transferring the case files to Dixie County Court pursuant to Florida constitutional revision in 1973.

He met Mary Frances Valentine at a church service in which she sang a beautiful gospel solo. She became the love of his life and in 1961 they were married. Their first home was the old log house built before the War Between the States by his great grandfather, James D. Butler. The house still stands and their son Hugh lives near it on the Butler Homestead.

Mr. Clements ran for Dixie County Court Judge in 1976 and was elected to begin serving in that position as a Florida State Judge, January 1977. He retired in 2003 as the longest serving Judge in Dixie County’s history.

During his time on the bench, he presided in hundreds of trials and thousands of legal matters in the County Courts of Dixie, Lafayette, Taylor, Madison, Suwannee, Hamilton and Coumbia Counties (the seven counties which compose the Third Circuit of Florida). Judge Clements served three terms as one of 20 Directors of the Florida Conference of County Court Judges, elected by the other Judges of the Third Judicial Circuit.

Judge Clements became a born again Christian at the age of 15. He and his wife are members of First Baptist Church of Cross City. They are sponsors of CBN Operation Blessing Flying Hospital, supporters of Samaritan’s Purse Ministry, Florida Baptist Childrens’ Home, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital.

Judge Clements was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Medal for his international effort to eradicate polio worldwide. He served several terms as Director in the Dixie County Rotary Club.

Judge Clements loved the Lord, he loved people, even those who some perceived as unloveable. His rule and guide has always been the answer to the question posed by Micah 6:8, “He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?”

Funeral arrangements are with Rick Gooding Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside service at a later time.

____________________

Myles Platt Hilliard

Myles Platt Hilliard of Chiefland, passed away on Thursday, February 7th at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville; he was 65.

Myles was born in West Palm Beach to Gwendolyn Platt and James Heston Hilliard Sr.

Myles was of Christian faith and a member of the Assembly of Deliverance in Micanopy and Hardeetown Baptist Church in Chiefland.

He and his family moved to Trenton to become owner operators and to develop Otter Springs campground. He was there until adulthood when he moved to Chiefland where he worked as a carpenter and cabinet installer by trade. Myles was very passionate about fishing, football and was a true Gator fan.

Myles is predeceased by his grandparents; his parents, Gwendolyn and James Hilliard Sr. and his sister Melanie Stewart (Nevin). He is survived by his two sons Dylan Hilliard and Corey (Sarah) Hilliard; 1 brother James H. (Linda) Hilliard Jr.; four sisters, Sandra Rodgers, Tillie (Rick) Montney, Tammy (Shelton) Baylor, and Angie (Ray) Bussey, and his other mother Sidney Hilliard.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland. The memorial service will start at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. W. E. Jones Sr. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

___________________

Murrel Hines

Murrel Hines, age 88, of High Springs, passed away on Monday, February 11th at his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Murrel was born on March 7, 1930 in Gilchrist County to the late Walter Isaac Hines and Vina Douglas Hines Hardee. He was a lifetime farmer and rancher in Gilchrist County and was an active member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. On August 10th, 1947, he married the love of his life, Betty. In his spare time, Murrel enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He had a passion for horses and a love of farming that he passed onto his sons and grandchildren. He was very well known in the community and was loved by many. He had many nicknames over the years, but his favorite was when his grandchildren called him Papa, Grandpa, or Grandpapa.

In 1969 the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau presented his family The Outstanding Farm Family in Gilchrist County. In 2018, the Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District awarded him the Conservation Stewardship Award.

Murrel was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Isaac Hines and Vina Douglas Hines Hardee; his son, Chris Hines and daughter-in-law Jean Hines; brothers, Willard Hines and Mervin Hines; and sisters Avine Koon and Lois Watson.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Betty J Hines; his sons Butch (Connie) Hines of High Springs, and David (Emily) Hines of High Springs; his grandchildren Michelle Hines of Gainesville, Brandon (Keisha) Hines of Newnan, GA, Derrick (Kimi) Hines of High Springs, Haley (Luis) Montalvo of Minneola, Amanda Hines Parker of High Springs and Whitney Hines of High Springs; 7 great grandchildren with one more due in June and 1 great great grandchild due in March; one sister Margie Bartolotto of High Springs; one brother Robert (Annette) Hines of High Springs; one sister in law Barbara Hines of Trenton; one brother in law Jack Koon of High Springs, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 15th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist at 2:00 p.m. with graveside immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the building fund at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 14105 NW 298th St, High Springs, FL 32643, 386-454-2161.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

________________

Ann Pamela Quincey

Ann Pamela Quincey, age 61, of Trenton, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 5th. She was born on July 12, 1957 to Perry and Beatrice Geiger in Tallahassee and had been a resident of Levy County since moving from South Florida in 1975. She was a school teacher, over the years teaching in Cedar Key, Bronson, Trenton and Bell. She was also a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Mrs. Quincey is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Quincey and her daughter, Emily Quincey, both of Trenton; her sister, Amy (Bill) Crain of Fleming Island and her brother, Arnold Perry (Sonae) Geiger of Maryland.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, February 8th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Mrs. Quincey were held on Saturday, February 9th at 3:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastor Glynn Webber officiating. Interment followed at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

For on line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

____________________

Ronald Wayne

Rudd III

Ronald Wayne Rudd, III, age 30, of Bell, passed away on Tuesday, February 5th at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was born on September 30, 1988 to Ronald Wayne Rudd, Jr. and Pamela Rudd in Bartow and was a lifelong resident of Bell.

Mr. Rudd is preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Palmer Rudd, his stepmother, Connie Hodge and his grandparents, Ronald Wayne and Helen Marie Rudd. He is survived by his father, Ronald Wayne Rudd, Jr. of Bell and his son, Bryson Wayne Rudd of Hampton, GA.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10th from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service was held on Monday, February 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Church of Christ Cemetery with Mr. Danny Allen officiating.

For on line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

____________________

Jerry “Sawmill”

Glenn Sheets

Jerry “Sawmill” Glenn Sheets, 58, of Cross City passed away February 9th.

Mr. Sheets was born May 23, 1960 in Troy, Alabama, but had lived in the Cross City area since 1970 after moving here from Brantley, Alabama.

He worked at Suwannee Lumber. Before his retirement he owned J & L Sheets Trucking that contracted with several local trucking companies.

Mr. Sheets had been a member of the old Cross City Assembly of God.

Mr. Sheets is survived by his wife of 41 years Lucille Sheets; his daughters Adrian Miller (William), Selina Miller (David); his father Gene Sheets; his sisters Brenda Gay, Sarah Shelton, Martha Sheets, Susan Greene, and Racheal Jones; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jo Sheets.

Funeral services for Mr. Sheets will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Cecil Pinner officiating. Interment will follow at the Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

____________________

Heather Renee Treharne

Heather Renee Treharne, 49, passed away at her home on January 30th after a brief illness.

She was born in Dallas Texas and spent most of her childhood in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She was active in sports and rowed with the Ohio Valley Rowing Club and the Parkersburg High Crew Team. She loved animals and traveled the country with her beloved cat, Chance. She attended Marshall and West Virginia Universities.

She is survived by her parents Dave and Judy Treharne of Cedar Key; brother Heath (Cindy) Treharne and their four children, Patrick, Ryan, Morgan and Jack of Moore, SC. A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

____________________

Card of Thanks

The family of Ruth NesSmith would like to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness shown during her brief illness and when she passed away on February 1. The prayers, visits, cards and love shown us will never be forgotten.

Ruth Anne NesSmith,

Angie McKenzie and family