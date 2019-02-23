February 21, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-DR-194

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

JOSEPH GILBERT GEDDES, JR.,

Husband,

and

NICOLE ANN GEDDES,

Wife

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Nicole Ann Geddes

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, payment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on Casey R. Thompson, of ALBA & YOCHIM PA, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 2700 NW 43rd Street, Suite D, Gainesville, FL 32606, on or before March 7, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693 either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

DATED this 18th day of January, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, and 21, 2019.

____________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2006 CHRYSLER, VIN# 2C3LA63H46H246976 located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693 Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. February 21, 2019

_______________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-40-CP

In re the Estate of : J B FISHMAN

SHANNON JONES,

Petitioner,

and

Dean Dennis Fishman and Tara Jo Fishman-Starr,

Respondents.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO TARA JO FISHMAN-STARR

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a probate action and petition to determine homestead regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 6810 SE 65 Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at:

W/2 OF TRACT 36 ROLLING OAKS UNREC SUBD 60/191 115/434-440 119/217 125/206 LESS RD R/W 149/635 199/269 2000/501 2006/5318 2006/8330 2007/3394 2007/3453 2010/1359 2010/2059 2010/4846 2011/213 2011/1063 210421000466

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 5, 2019.

Deborah Craft

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Pub. February 14th and 21, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Resolution at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on March 4, 2019 at 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following: RESOLUTION NO. 2019-06

A Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, approving an exchange for County purposes of real property owned by the County referred to by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number 14-07-15-0000-0001-0035, for real property owned by Loncala Incorporated, a Florida Corporation, referred to by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number 35-10-16-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the resolution is on file in the Office of the Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, located at 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. February 14th and 21, 2019.

____________________

Legal Notice

Gilchrist County Board of

County Commissioners

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS/QUOTE

FOUNDATION STABILIZATION for Gilchrist County Courthouse.

Located at; 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

All applicants must contact Bobby Crosby at 352-463-3198 or bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us to visually inspect work area no later than March 8, 2019 to be allowed to bid.

Applicant requirements;

1) Applicant must supply all materials and equipment to perform services.

Applicant Insurance requirements;

(If awarded bid must provide the following)

1) Applicant must provide certificate of liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000.00 or more naming Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners as additional insured.

2) Applicants must provide workman’s compensation coverage required by State Law and Gilchrist County Policy and Procedure naming Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners as additional insured.

Proposal/Quote

Proposal must be marked “Gilchrist County Courthouse” delivered to Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, FL 32693, by hand, delivery service or email (bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us) no later than: March 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Questions regarding this RFP/Quote should be addressed in writing and submitted no later than March 8, 2019 to:

Bobby Crosby

Gilchrist County Administrator

209 SE First Street

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-3198

bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000009

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

MICHAEL AND CAROLYN QUINONES,

Plaintiffs

vs.

LIVINGSTON WILLIAMS,

Defendant.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiffs entered in this cause on November 2, 2018, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, that Todd Newton, Clerk of Courts for Gilchrist County, Florida, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 32, OF MILLHOPPER ESTATES UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, page 17, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida

and commonly known as: 7500 NE 24 LP, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at the south door of the Courthouse located at 112 South Main Street, Gilchrist County, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of Courts (tel: 352-463-3170) at least seven days prior to the scheduled sale, or immediately upon receipt of this notice if less than seven days remains prior to the sale; if you are hearing or voice impaired, dial 711.

DATED this 12th day of February 2019.

S. King

Sylvia King, Deputy Clerk, Gilchrist Co. Clerk’s Office

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54

In Re: The Estate of DANIEL FRANCES JONES,

Deceased,

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANIEL FRANCIS JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2018, Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street., Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

FOLDS, WALKER & MALTBY, LLC

CLAY MARTIN

FBN: 126380 527 East University Avenue

Gainesville, Florida 32601

(352) 372-1282

(352) 375-9960 (fax)

Personal Representative:

JOYCE P. JONES

9469 SE 90th Avenue

Newberry, FL 32669

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

_________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 24, 2019:

Patrick Bainter, 6211 NW 132nd Street, Gainesville, FL 32653 has submitted an application to transfer Water Use Permit number 2-041-218699-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1704 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 16E, Section 34 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 21, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 18000046CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JACQUELYN SHENEFIELD

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JACQUELYN SHENEFIELD, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2017; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division; File Number 18000046CPAXMX; the mailing address of which is 112 S. Main Street, #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS: February 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Marla E. Chavernay, Esq. MARLA E. CHAVERNAY, ESQ.

Law Offices of George R. Brezina, Jr., P.A.

1218 Oakfield Drive Brandon, Florida 33511

Ph: (813)870-0500

Fax: (813)873-0500

email: marla.grblaw@verizon.net

Florida Bar No: 143138

Personal Representative:

/s/ George G. Shenefield

GEORGE G. SHENEFIELD

11120 N.E. 109th Place

Archer, FL 32618

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CP-000011

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

HERBERT KNIGHT HATHCOX,

a/k/a HERBERT DELANO KNIGHT HATHCOX,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Herbert Knight Hathcox, a/k/a Herbert Delano Knight Hathcox, Deceased, whose date of death was December 5, 2018; File Number 21-2019-CP-000011, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 21, 2019.

Douglas K. McKoy Attorney for Petitioner Florida Bar Number: 0101744 302-B North Main Street Trenton, Florida 32693

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Marilyn Hathcox

8629 SW 82nd Terrace

Fanning Springs, Florida 32693

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 15, 2019:

Donald Hicks, 5610 SW CR 313, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-218259-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0469 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 35 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. February 21, 2019

---------------