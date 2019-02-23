February 21, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Carrie Lee Cannon

Mrs. Carrie Lee Cannon, 78, of Bell, died Wednesday, February 13th, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville following an extended illness.

Mrs. Cannon was born in Bell and resided in Lake City for many years before moving back to Bell 28 years ago.

She was a homemaker and member of the Bell Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Hall Hart and a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Terrell.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Wallace W. Cannon of Bell; two daughters, Diane (Michael) Avery of Bell and Fran (Donnie) Cole of Lake City; two sons, Robert W. (Donna) Ford, Jr. of Lake City and Rocky (Lisa) Ford of Ft. White; one sister, Hazel Richardson of Keystone Heights; 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Cannon was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 16th at Bell Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Watson officiating and assisted by Rev. Daniel Kuhr, Pastor of Bell Baptist Church. Interment was at Wayfair Cemetery, Bell. Visitation and gathering with the family was held on Friday, February 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. at Guerry Funeral Home in Lake City.

____________________

Nancy Elizabeth Cassidy

Nancy Elizabeth Cassidy, 99, of Cross City passed away February 10th.

Mrs. Cassidy was born October 21, 1919 to the late George and Georgia Millican in Taylor County, but had spent most of her life in the Cross City area. She had worked for several years as an agent for the Independent Life Insurance Company. Mrs. Cassidy was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City. She will always be remembered as a woman who loved her family, her Church, and her Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Cassidy is survived by her sons, Albert D. Cassidy, Jr. (Martha), Windle D. Cassidy (Gail), and Ronald M. Cassidy, Sr.; her brother E. W. Millican; her sister-in-law Alice Schied; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert D. Cassidy, Sr. and one grandchild.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cassidy were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13th at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment followed at the Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Earl Costello

Earl Costello, 93, of Cambridge, NY and Chiefland passed away on Monday February 11th.

Mr. Costello was born on August 20, 1925 in Cambridge, NY to Michael and Elizabeth Costello.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served in the World War II Pacific Theater. He worked as an engineer and County Commissioner. He was a past president of American Legion Post 634 and a member of the VFW. Earl was an avid outdoorsman and lifetime golfer.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Costello; daughters Mary and Sharman Costello and son Michael Costello.

A memorial service will be held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland Thursday, February 21st at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

____________________

Herman Douglas

Herman Douglas passed away February 14th at home.

Herman was born in the community of Shelton, Florida on March 27, 1938 to the late Chris and Betty Douglas.

He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1956.

He retired in 1997 after 40 years as a Land Surveyor with the Department of Transportation. He and his crew resurveyed Horseshoe Road, which led to its resurfacing and the additional right of way added. His father, as a county commissioner in 1929 to 1932 and 1935 to 1938, was instrumental in paving Horseshoe Road for the first time. Herman and his family were also in the cattle business most of their lives.

He married his wife Shirley Parrott Douglas in 1957 and they shared 61 wonderful years together. He truly loved God, wife, family, and fellowman. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Herman is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters, Julie (Mike) Odom of Trenton, and Karen (Rick) Moyer of Old Town; grandchildren, Luke (Brandy) Hodge of Cross City, Brent (Erica) Odom of New Port Richey and Laura Odom of Trenton. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, DeAnna Hodge, sister, Essie Douglas Clark and brother, C. C. Douglas, Jr.

Graveside funeral services were held on Saturday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the Butler Cemetery with Pastor David Downing officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

____________________

Isabella Monroe Bartz Holifield

Isabella Monroe Bartz Holifield, 95, of Cross City passed away on February 10th.

Mrs. Holifield was born October 30, 1923 to the late Charles and Lilly Monroe in Kingsland, Georgia, but had lived in the Cross City area for over 30 years after moving here from Jacksonville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City and had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Holifield is survived by her stepson Gary Holifield (Nancey), her stepdaughter Debra Orr, several grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sons Marvin Bartz and Bruce Bartz and her husband Donnie Holifield.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Holifield were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17th in the Cross City Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Michael Rex Jones

Michael Rex Jones passed away peacefully at his home in Orlando on February 13th. He was born to Lloyd and Joe Ann Jones on May 20, 1959.

After high school, Rex attended Lake City Community College then went to Tallahassee where he received his B.S. Degree in Education from Florida State University. He then went to Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas to complete a Master’s Degree in both Education and Theology. Returning home, he was ordained as minister of First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Rex served as Youth Minister in both Avon Park and in Manassas, Virginia before returning to Florida as Assistant Principal at Deerwood Elementary in Orlando.

Rex was called to take a position as Principal of Mill Hill Elementary School in Fairfield County in Connecticut. Having received his Specialist Degree in Administration and Supervision, he became an Assistant Superintendent in Fairfield County. He retired after being Principal of Long Lots Elementary in Connecticut.

He is survived by his mother, Joe Ann Jones; his brothers David Jones and Ken Jones; his sister and brother in law Barbara and Ron Burns; nieces Jordan Burns and Kirsten Burns; nephew Reiner Burns; his aunt Lena Bessinger; his uncle William M. and Jan Brannen, Sr.; cousins Michael Bessinger and Laura Bessinger-Morse.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Jones; grandparents M. H. and Laura Brannen and Worth and Kate Jones and cousin William M. Brannen, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Florida Children’s Home, the First Baptist Church Scholarship or donate to the Gideon Bibles in his honor.

A private service will be held on February 23rd at the Cross City Cemetery with Reverend Mike Brown conducting the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

____________________

Earnest Harmon “Beef” Keen

Earnest Harmon “Beef” Keen, Jr., 67, of Old Town passed away Monday, February 18th.

Mr. Keen was born on January 7, 1952 in Old Town to Earnest Harmon and Ruth Evelyn Keen, Sr.

He graduated from Dixie County High School and worked for William Earl Malone Logging, Mickey Johnson Logging and then retired with Dixie County. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching college football and sports. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Chiefland Ward.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Vivian Keen; sons Richard Christopher (Nicole) Keen, Mike (Krishna) Stemple, Jeff (Tammy) Stemple, and Kenny (Holly) Stemple; daughter Becky (Frank) Bussard; brother Berry Keen; sisters Gloria Cooper, Judy Pinner and Donna Kay Lamb; 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City on Saturday, February 23rd at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

____________________

Rebecca Lynn Koeth

Rebecca Lynn Koeth, 65, of Bell, passed away Friday, February 11th.

Mrs. Koeth was born on February 3, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Christine Redden. She was a member of St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband Richard W. Koeth of Bell; son, Danny Koeth and daughter, Kathy Delcruze, both of Bell; sister, Joann Arthur of Bell and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Tammy Koeth.

A graveside service was held at Chiefland Cemetery Tuesday, February 19th at 11:00 a.m. with Father Joe McDonnell officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

____________________

Donna Jane Wilcox

Donna Jane Wilcox, 81, of Trenton passed away Wednesday, February 13th.

Mrs. Wilcox was born on July 22, 1937 to Donald and Cathrine Boulier in Presque Isle, Maine. She was a member of Hardeetown Baptist Church in Chiefland.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Linda) Manning, Randall Manning, Russell (Heidi) Manning, Robby (Bing) Manning and Raymond (Kay) Manning; daughters, Roxanne (Joe) Gore, Renee Manning and Holle Manning; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her brother, Jack Boulier.

Funeral services were held at Hardeetown Baptist Church Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Pete Anderson and Rev. Noah Roliston officiating. Interment followed at Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

____________________