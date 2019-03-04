February 28, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Leon Arthur Bellot

Leon Arthur Bellot, Jr., 67, of Old Town passed away Saturday, February 23rd.

Arthur was born on June 11, 1951 to Leon and Kate Bellot. He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1969 and attended Lake City Community College before transferring to the University of Florida where he graduated in 1972 with his Bachelor’s of Science Degree. He returned to Dixie County High School to teach science, became Assistant Principal and Dean of Students. He then became qualified in Emergency Services working for the ambulance companies in Dixie and surrounding counties. In 1975 when the ambulance service was no longer contracted out, he became the first Emergency Services Director for Dixie County. He served in this capacity until 1999 at which time he became the first County Administrator for Dixie County, retiring in 2009.

He was a member of the Dixie County Education Foundation, Dixie County Chamber of Commerce, on the Board of the Suwannee River Economic Council, a former member of the State CERT Team, and a former member of the Dixie County Rotary Club. He formerly served as a volunteer fireman and Assistant Fire Chief for the Cross City Fire Department. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was on various other committees.

Arthur enjoyed hunting, fishing and chasing fires. His favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren, the light of his life.

Arthur is survived by his wife Cindy Bellot; son Justin (Heather) Bellot of Cross City; daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Bellot, both of Cross City and grandchildren, Jace and Summer Bellot. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Kate Bellot and sister Ann Naylor.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Old Town with Rev. Dwayne Kight officiating. Interment will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28th from 6:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

---------------------

Mr. Bobby A. Simmons

Bobby A. Simmons, age 76, of High Springs passed away on Sunday, February 24th at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. He was born on February 25, 1942 to Hubert and Jettie Simmons in Bell and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Mr. Simmons proudly served his country in the US Navy. He retired from the Florida Department of Corrections and was a member of the Spirit of Holiness Community Fellowship Church in Rock Bluff.

Mr. Simmons is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Gilbert Simmons of High Springs; his daughters, Tina (Bobby) Hindelang of Lebanon, TN and Regina Simmons of Lake City; his sons, Bobby Allen Simmons of Lake City, Royal Earl (Elania) Spain of Trenton, and Randal Earl (Heather) Spain of Fanning Springs; his sister, Dorothy Webber of Tampa; his brother, Bill Simmons of Lake Panasoffkee; 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on Thursday evening, February 28th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Mr. Simmons will be held on Friday, March 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Smith officiating. Interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery in Bell.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

___________________

Mrs. Mary Ann Sutton Whitfield

Mary Ann Sutton Whitfield, 88, of Doerun, GA died Sunday, February 24th at her home.

Born December 9, 1930 in Whatley AL, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Lucille Sutton. She was retired from the Pelham School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, B. B. Whitfield; two daughters, Mary Susan McSwain and Zella Teresa Whitfield; one granddaughter, Katie McSwain.

Survivors include her four children, Butler Burgess Whitfield, Jr. and wife Marybeth of Hinesville, GA, Debra Whitfield Sanders and husband Steve Stripling of Moultrie, GA, Dalton Joseph Whitfield of Doerun, GA and Melissa Whitfield Varley of New Providence N.J.; one sister, Jocille Robison of Whatley, AL; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Horeb Baptist Church Building Fund, 687 Main Street, Whatley AL, 36482 or a charity of your choice.

A graveside service in Whatley will be held at a later date.

Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.