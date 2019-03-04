February 28, 2019 Legals

Share !



Legal Notice

Gilchrist County Board of

County Commissioners

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS/QUOTE

FOUNDATION STABILIZATION for Gilchrist County Courthouse.

Located at; 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

All applicants must contact Bobby Crosby at 352-463-3198 or bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us to visually inspect work area no later than March 8, 2019 to be allowed to bid.

Applicant requirements;

1) Applicant must supply all materials and equipment to perform services.

Applicant Insurance requirements;

(If awarded bid must provide the following)

1) Applicant must provide certificate of liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000.00 or more naming Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners as additional insured.

2) Applicants must provide workman’s compensation coverage required by State Law and Gilchrist County Policy and Procedure naming Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners as additional insured.

Proposal/Quote

Proposal must be marked “Gilchrist County Courthouse” delivered to Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, FL 32693, by hand, delivery service or email (bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us) no later than: March 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Questions regarding this RFP/Quote should be addressed in writing and submitted no later than March 8, 2019 to:

Bobby Crosby

Gilchrist County Administrator

209 SE First Street

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-3198

bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000009

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

MICHAEL AND CAROLYN QUINONES,

Plaintiffs

vs.

LIVINGSTON WILLIAMS,

Defendant.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure for Plaintiffs entered in this cause on November 2, 2018, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, that Todd Newton, Clerk of Courts for Gilchrist County, Florida, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 32, OF MILLHOPPER ESTATES UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 3, page 17, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida

and commonly known as: 7500 NE 24 LP, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at the south door of the Courthouse located at 112 South Main Street, Gilchrist County, Trenton, FL 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of Courts (tel: 352-463-3170) at least seven days prior to the scheduled sale, or immediately upon receipt of this notice if less than seven days remains prior to the sale; if you are hearing or voice impaired, dial 711.

DATED this 12th day of February 2019.

S. King

Sylvia King, Deputy Clerk, Gilchrist Co. Clerk’s Office

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54

In Re: The Estate of DANIEL FRANCIS JONES,

Deceased,

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANIEL FRANCIS JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2018, Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street., Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

FOLDS, WALKER & MALTBY, LLC

CLAY MARTIN

FBN: 126380 527 East University Avenue

Gainesville, Florida 32601

(352) 372-1282

(352) 375-9960 (fax)

Personal Representative:

JOYCE P. JONES

9469 SE 90th Avenue

Newberry, FL 32669

Pub. February 28 and March 7, 2019.

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 18000046CPAXMX

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JACQUELYN SHENEFIELD

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JACQUELYN SHENEFIELD, deceased, whose date of death was June 8, 2017; is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division; File Number 18000046CPAXMX; the mailing address of which is 112 S. Main Street, #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS: February 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Marla E. Chavernay, Esq. MARLA E. CHAVERNAY, ESQ.

Law Offices of George R. Brezina, Jr., P.A.

1218 Oakfield Drive Brandon, Florida 33511

Ph: (813)870-0500

Fax: (813)873-0500

email: marla.grblaw@verizon.net

Florida Bar No: 143138

Personal Representative:

/s/ George G. Shenefield

GEORGE G. SHENEFIELD

11120 N.E. 109th Place

Archer, FL 32618

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CP-000011

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

HERBERT KNIGHT HATHCOX,

a/k/a HERBERT DELANO KNIGHT HATHCOX,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Herbert Knight Hathcox, a/k/a Herbert Delano Knight Hathcox, Deceased, whose date of death was December 5, 2018; File Number 21-2019-CP-000011, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 21, 2019.

Douglas K. McKoy Attorney for Petitioner Florida Bar Number: 0101744 302-B North Main Street Trenton, Florida 32693

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Marilyn Hathcox

8629 SW 82nd Terrace

Fanning Springs, Florida 32693

Pub. February 21 and 28, 2019.

____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 1999 Saturn Series; VIN# 1GEZF5285XZ210339, will be sold at Public Auction on March 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. February 28, 2019.

_____________

PUBLIC AVAILABILITY OF

HAZARDOUS MATERIAL

INFORMATION

Pursuant to Section 324 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, the following information is available to the public upon request during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee, located at 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653-1603.

·Hazardous Chemical Inventory (Tier Two) Forms

·Shelter In Place Training Assistance

·Safety Data Sheets

·Emergency Release Follow-up Reports

·Hazards Analyses for Section 302 Facilities

·Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan

·How-to-Comply Information for Hazardous Materials Users

·Free Hazardous Materials Response Training for First Responders

The North Central Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee serves Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Union Counties. To obtain information on the above items, please contact Dwayne Mundy at 352.955.2200, ext. 108, email mundy@ncfrpc.org or visit www.ncflepc.org.

Pub. February 28, 2019.

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Attorney; Resolution 2019-

06 Property exchange with Loncala;

4:30 p.m. Chad Arban, Road Issues

in Spring Ridge

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. February 28, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on March 18, 2019 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-01

A request by Jason Rarey and Kara Rarey, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in a mixed Environmentally Sensitive Land-2 (ESA-2) and Agriculture-5 (A-5), land use categories located on approximately 8.140 acres at NE CR 138, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 19-07-16-0000-0009-0030.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish February 28, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on March 18, 2019 at 4:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-02

A request by Cecil W. Robinson and Beth W. Robinson, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.670 acres at NW 101st ST at NW 27th TER, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 07-07-15-0032-0000-0110.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish February 28, 2019

__________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at the Gilchrist County Public Library in Trenton, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3170 (Voice and TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. February 28, 2019

___________________