February 7, 2019 Legals

Share !



INVITATION TO BID

MOBILE HOMES

The City of Trenton hereby gives notice that sealed bids will be accepted from qualified bidders for the following items:

Bid #19-01, 1991 Fleetwood Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 76 ft; title #49513573

Bid #19-02, 1992 Skyline Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 66 ft; title #63784544

Bid #19-03, 1993 Fleetwood Single-wide Mobile Home, 12 ft x 46 ft; title #63784543

Bids should be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with the Bid #. Bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. (local time), Friday, March 8, 2019. It is the bidder’s responsibility to insure the bid is received by the deadline. Bids may be mailed or hand delivered to:

City of Trenton – Mobile Homes

attn: Pat Watson

114 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Bids will be opened and awarded by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on March 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

It is the responsibility of the winning bidder to remove the mobile home within 60 days. Mobile homes shall be removed by a licensed mobile home mover. Mobile home mover must provide a certificate of insurance naming the City of Trenton as an additional insured.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton.

Publish: Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

BOONDOX TROPICALS

Description: fruit farmer

at 11410 SE 83rd Terrace

Newberry, Florida 32669

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Eric Bjerregaard

11410 SE 83rd Terrace

Newberry, FL 32669

Publish February 7, 2019

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018 CA 75

FLORIDA CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff,

vs,

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OF WAYNE D. NEWTON, DECEASED, MARIE E. NEWTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARIE E. NEWTON AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, creditors, Trustees of Wayne D. Newton, Deceased 7159 SE 79th Lane, Trenton, FL 32693.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property in Gilchrist County, Florida.

LOT 17: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 834.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.88 FEET: THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.87 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LOT 18: FROM THE SW CORNER OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 11, A DISTANCE OF 968.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 89 DEGREES 45’ 55” E, A DISTANCE OF 134.85 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00 DEGREES 43’ 17” W, A DISTANCE OF 300.81 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89 DEGREES 53’ 23” W, A DISTANCE OF 134.84 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 299.88 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on James E. Sorenson, D. Tyler Van Leuven, J. Blair Boyd, Stephen Orsillo and Jessica A. Thompson, the Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is Post Office Box 3637, Tallahassee, Florida 32315-3637, within 30 days after the first publication date and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

Dated this 1st day of February, 2019.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

____________

Public Auction

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a closed bid auction on March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The location will be the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129, Trenton, Florida 32693. The items up for auction will be gaming and gambling equipment recently seized. Persons wishing to enter a closed bid will be invited to view items on site and submit an offer. Questions can be directed to Lt. Clint Anderson, at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (352) 463-3410.

Pub. Feb. 7 and 14, 2019.

------------

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 18000017CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHALEHA BEGUM; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHALEHA BEGUM; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

__________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

(Published in The Gilchrist County Journal)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure AND Reformation of Mortgage dated December 27, 2018 and entered in Civil Case No. 18000017CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 8TH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES is Plaintiff and BEGUM, SHALEHA, et al, are Defendants. The clerk TODD NEWTON shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, in the front doors of the south doors of the Courthouse, Trenton, Florida, 32693, at 11:00 A.M. on March 18, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property located in GILCHRIST County, Florida as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure and Reformation of Mortgage, to-wit:

LOT(S) 5, OF FOXWOOD ACRES AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 20, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH A 1997 GENERAL LEASING CO. MOBILE HOME#: GMHGA3519613965A AND B.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8320 SE 71ST STREET NEWBERRY, FL 32669.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Dated this 2nd day of January 19, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

SERVICE LIST

Case No. 18000017CAAXMX

SHALEHA BEGUM

2127 POINCIANA DRIVE

CLEARWATER, FL 33760

UNKNOWN SPOUSE N/K/A MOHAMMED KALAM

2127 POINCIANA DRIVE

CLEARWATER, FL 33760

UNKNOWN TENANT(S)

8320 SE 71ST STREET

NEWBERRY, FL 32669

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2018-CP-000059

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GLENDA SUE COLEY

Deceased,

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Glenda Sue Coley, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 31, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Catherine E. Davey

Attorney

Florida Bar Number 991724

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

Personal Representative:

Brenda Lee Coley

8205 Todd Place

Plant City, FL 33565

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-DR-194

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF:

JOSEPH GILBERT GEDDES, JR.,

Husband,

and

NICOLE ANN GEDDES,

Wife

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: Nicole Ann Geddes

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, payment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on Casey R. Thompson, of ALBA & YOCHIM PA, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 2700 NW 43rd Street, Suite D, Gainesville, FL 32606, on or before March 7, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S Main St #1004, Trenton, FL 32693 either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

DATED this 18th day of January, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, and 21, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000066CAAXMX

2011-2012 OPPORTUNITY FUND

6-1 LLC,

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE M. GORDON A/K/A CONSTANCE GORDON, ET AL,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE M. GORDON A/K/A CONSTANCE GORDON (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last known address: 601 NE 5th AVE, Trenton, FL 32693.

MONEYFAST LENDING CORPORATION F/K/A HOMESTAR MORTGAGE LENDING CORPORATION (CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last known address: C/O WILLIAM A. TRYON, 5728 MAJOR BLVD., STE 607, ORLANDO, FL 32819.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOTS 94, 95 AND 96, OF AYERS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 42, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1986 OAK SPRINGS MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON WITH VIN# 32620183AV; TITLE # 44013942 AND VIN# 32620183BV; TITLE# 44052417.

A/K/A 601 NE 5TH AVE, TRENTON, FL 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE, SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before March 1, 2019 a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. This notice is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of January 2019.

TODD NEWTON

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF COURT

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

Board of County Commissioners Request for Proposals for Hart Springs Accessible Parking

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners hereby gives notice that they are accepting Requests for Proposals for the “Hart Springs Accessible Parking”.

Specific Details of the job are as follows: Attachment “Accessible Parking At Hart Springs Park, Bell, Florida”; Applicant will be responsible for all materials and equipment needed for job; Applicant must provide certificate of liability insurance in the amount of $1,000,000.00 or more naming Gilchrist County as additional insured; Applicant must provide Workers Compensation coverage as required by State Law and Gilchrist County Policy and Procedures; Project must be completed by April 25, 2019; A pre-bid meeting will be required to bid. The Bidder must schedule a pre-bid meet with Mitchell Gentry at Hart Springs Park, 4240 SW 86th Avenue, Bell, FL 32619.

Bids must be marked “Hart Springs Accessible Parking” and will be received at the office of the Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 S. E. First Street, Trenton, FL 32693 until 2:00 p.m. (local time) February 21, 2019 and thereafter bids will be opened. All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Hart Springs Accessible Parking” and hand delivered or by courier.

Any questions regarding this RFP should be addressed in writing and submitted no later than, February 15, 2019 by 2:00 p.m. to:

Mitchell Gentry

Hart Springs Park Manager

4240 SW 86th Avenue

Bell, FL 32619

fun@hartsprings.com

All questions and the responses to these questions will be displayed on the county website at www.gilchrist.fl.us.

Bid packet available from Mills Engineering at millseng@bellsouth.net, Gilchrist County Web Page at Gilchrist.fl.us and County Administration Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for bids when determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish Jan. 31st and Feb. 7, 2019.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000049

CHRISTOPHER A. WEATHERILT

and

BETSY L. WEATHERILT,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

SEAN M. HERNDON; NANCY A. HERNDON; U. S. SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

____________________________/

CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F. S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 27, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 25, 2019, the following described property:

Lot 8 PINEWOOD, a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page 43, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida. (Property physical address is: 733 SW Second Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693). As of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated January 4, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17000050CAAXMX

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARY A. NICKOLLS A/K/A MARY NICKOLLS, ET AL,

Defendants.

____________________________/

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated June 21, 2018, and entered in Case No. 17000050CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida. OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC (hereafter “Plaintiff”), is Plaintiff and MARY A. NICKOLLS A/K/A MARY NICKOLLS; SAMUEL NICKOLLS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, are defendants. Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST, County Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the SOUTH DOOR of the Courthouse; 112 S. Main Street, Trenton at 11:00 a.m., on the 4th day of March, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement to wit:

LOT 18, SILVER RIDGE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 98, PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 GENERAL DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME BEARING ID NOS. GMHGA4290431876A AND GMHGA4290431876B, SITUATED THEREON.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Dated this 24th day of January 2019.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 2018-CA-000034

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons; Unknown Spouse of Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale of Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 2018-CA-000034 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Norma Jean Plemmons a/k/a Norma J. Plemmons a/k/a Norma Plemmons are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AT 11:00 A.M. on March 18, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED 1/64TH INTEREST IN THE COMMON AREAS SHOWN THEREON.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

PART OF LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 5/8” IRON ROD, LS 3456, MARKING THE NW CORNER OF LOT 21, OF THE LAKES, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 55 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THENCE S 00°18’11” E., ALONG THE MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 51.09 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUES S 00°18’11” E., STILL ALONG SAID MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 115.22 FEET; THENCE N 89°41’54” E., PARALLEL TO THE MONUMENTED NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 169.75 FEET; THENCE N 00°18’11” W., PARALLEL TO THE MONUMENTED WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 21, A DISTANCE OF 115.22 FEET; THENCE S 89°41’54” W., 169.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO EASEMENT AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2009, MAKE: LIVE OAK HOMES, VIN# LOHGA10911278A AND VIN# LOHGA10911278B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East Universty Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601, at (352) 491-4490, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk of Court

Pub. Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00002

IN RE: ESTATE OF

VERNON DALE WESLEY,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of VERNON DALE WESLEY, deceased, whose date of death was October 29, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-00002, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is February 7, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative: THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Darlene Wesley

8752 SE 70th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on January 14, 2019:

Emily Sessions, 3430 SW 47th Court, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-233899-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1056 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 23 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. 02/07/19

________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 4, 2018:

The Chemours Company FC, LLC, PO Box 753, Starke, FL 32091, has submitted an application for to renew Water Use Permit number 2-007-216459-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0020 million gallons of groundwater for industrial use. This project is located in Township 5S, Range 22E, Section 24 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 p.m. within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. 02/07/19

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2004 FORD, VIN# 2FTRF17264CA47843 and 1994 FORD, VIN# 1FALP52U5RA266925, located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693 Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954)920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. Feb 7, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2018-CA-0035

SOUTHLAND HOLDING COMPANY, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

FREDERICK LOUIS GRADY, III, GIFFORD SCOTT GRADY, ANGELA KRISTINE GRADY, FREDERICK LOUIS GRADY, JR,

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the SUMMARY FINAL JUDGEMENT OF FORECLOSURE dated January 16, 2019, entered in this case, the Gilchrist County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, in the lobby of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2019, the following described real property as set forth in the aforementioned judgement, to wit:

That part of Government Lot 2 in the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, in Gilchrist County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20 as a point of reference; run North 00 deg. 16 min, 00 sec. West along the East line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 700.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence from said point of beginning, run North 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 1386.63 feet to a point henceforth known as point “B”; thence run North 14 deg. 51 min. 23 sec. East, a distance of 155.14 feet; thence run South 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. West, parellel to said South line of the Northwest 1/4, a distance of 1346.16 feet to the East line of said Northwest 1/4; thence run South 0 deg. 16 min. 00 sec. East along said East line of the Northwest 1/4, a distance of 150.00 feet to the aforementioned point of beginning.

Reserving unto the Grantors, their successors and assigns the right to construct and maintain for the use of the public a roadway across the Easterly 50.00 feet and the Westerly 50.00 feet.

Also including that part of Northwest 1/4 of Section 20 being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner (also known as point “B”) of the above described parcel, run North 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec., West parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 464.39 feet to a traverse line of the Suwannee River; thence run North 21 deg. 45 min. 10 sec. East along said river traverse, a distance of 19.81 feet; thence continuing along said river traverse run North 18 deg. 17 min. 53 sec., East, a distance of 138.55 feet; thence run South 89 deg. 56 min. 17 sec. East parallel to the South line of said Northwest 1/4, a distance of 453.33 feet; thence run South 14 deg. 51 min. 23 sec. West, a distance of 155.14 feet to the Southwest corner of the said above described parcel and the aforementioned point of beginning.

And also including that portion of land that lies between the aforementioned traverse line and the waters of the Suwannee River.

Containing 6.283 Acres, more or less.

The bearings as used herein have been projected from the record plat of Suwannee River Highlands, 2nd Addition.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

Dated this 4th day of February, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. Feb. 7 and 14, 2019.

____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

STITCH IT GIRL

Description: embroidery

at 11364 NE 7th Court

Branford, Florida 32008

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Diane Stossel

11364 NE 7th Court

Branford, FL 32008

Publish February 7, 2019

----------------

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., February 28th, 2019, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: OTTER SPRINGS PARK IMPROVEMENTS

BID OPENING LOCATION: Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

The complete original bid and 2 copies must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR OTTER SPRINGS PARK IMPROVEMENTS”, and delivered to GILCHRIST

COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Envelopes are to be sent or delivered in person to the above address. No postal mail will be accepted.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on February 28th, 2019, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from the

NFPS website at http://www.nfps.net/bid-opportunities/. Paper copies of the Bid

Documents are available from the Engineer’s Office at a price of $200 per printed set with a two (2) set maximum. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Shannon Williams at North Florida Professional Services via e-mail

(swilliams@nfps.net) with questions. All questions must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 21st, 2019.

Publish: Feb. 7th and 14, 2019.

___________________

Early Notice for Public Review of

a Proposal to Support Activity in

the 100 Year Floodplain

and Wetland

Date: February 7, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: Gilchrist

County

Address: 209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone Number: (352) 463-3198

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups,

and Individuals

This is to give notice that Gilchrist County has received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG funds), Grant #19DB-ON-03-31-01-H12 through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will be used to carry out the following activities:

The repair or replacement of a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County, Florida. One or more of the housing units being addressed may be located in a floodplain and/or wetlands. The floor elevation of any addressed housing unit located in a floodplain and/or wetland will be elevated above the minimum flood elevation for the property as part of the renovation or replacement of the housing unit. Up to eleven (11) benefitting households will also receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction. After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate income households.

This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetlands.

Construction may be undertaken in the 100 year floodplain and/or wetlands. Gilchrist County is interested in alternatives and public perceptions of possible adverse impacts that could result from the project as well as potential mitigation measures. Some of the housing units addressed as part of the project in unincorporated Gilchrist County may be located within the floodplain and/or wetlands area. The activities to be undertaken are as follows:

Activities:

Service Area #1 – The Unincorporated Gilchrist County Housing Rehab/Demolition/ Replacement Service Area:

14A – Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement - The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves repairing or replacing a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County. The total household income of the occupants of two (2) of the eleven (11) housing units will be less than 30% of area median income. The total household income of the occupants of three (3) of the eleven (11) housing units will be between 30.01% and 50.00% of area median income. The household income of the occupants of the six (6) remaining housing units will be less than 80% of area median income.

Activity 14A Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement, CDBG Cost $615,500.00, Local SHIP Match $50,000.00.

08 – Temporary Relocation – The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves up to eleven (11) benefitting households whose housing units are being rehabilitated or replaced will receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction.

Activity 08 Temporary Relocation, CDBG Cost $22,000.00, Local Match $0.00.

Activity 21A Admnistration, CDBG Cost $112,500.00, Local Match $0.00.

After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate-income households.

Total CDBG Cost - $750,000.00

Total Local Match - $50,000.00

Total CDBG Cost and Local Match -

$ 800,000.00

Written comments must be received by Bobby Crosby, County Administrator, at Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on or before February 25, 2019. Comments may also be submitted by email at bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting: Bobby Crosby, County Administrator, Telephone Number (352) 463-3198.

Todd Gray, Chairman

Environmental Certifying Official

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Phone: (352) 463-3198

Pub. 02/07/19

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, January 14, 2019

2. Minutes – Planning & Zoning Meeting, November 13, 2018

3. December Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Declare Mobile Homes at 410 S.

Main Street as Surplus Property

2. Ordinance 2019-01 - Future Land

Use Amendment, 2nd Reading

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. February 7, 2019

--------------------