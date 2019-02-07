February 7, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. James O. Beauchamp

James O. Beauchamp, better known as “Jamie” passed away at his home in Chiefland on Monday, January 28th, he was 69.

Jamie was the son of James Riley and Annie Gene Smith Beauchamp. He was born on February 14, 1949 and resided in Levy County all of his life. He was of Methodist faith. Jamie was a companion, son, father and grandfather. Jamie was a farmer for twenty five years, farming alone and with others and helping his father with the family cattle.

Jamie is proceeded in death by his mother, Annie Gene Beauchamp and both maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his companion, Nancy Gibson; father James Riley Beauchamp (Ramona); three sons, (Jim) James W. (Randi) Beauchamp, Clint G. (Stacey) Beauchamp, all of Chiefland, and (Jake) Jacob L. (Tara) Beauchamp of Old Town; eight grandchildren, Tenlee, Mollee, Annabelle, Gracie, Grant, Brantley, Holden, and Jaci.

Visitation was held at Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland on Wednesday, January 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services were at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Thursday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gordon Keller officiating. Burial followed at the Chiefland Cemetery under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

______________

Mr. Cleveland “Blue” Udell Cannon

Cleveland “Blue” Udell Cannon of Old Town, FL passed away on Thursday, January 31st at the E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, he was 76.

He was born to Cleveland and Erma Cannon on April 25, 1942 in Cedar Key, FL. Blue was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked as a commercial fisherman and commercial truck driver. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Blue is preceded in death by his wife Jeanette Cannon. He is survived by his two sons John and Joseph Cannon; his daughter Lisa Weathersby; his sister, Dafline Wever; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5th at the Cedar Key Cemetery with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating. A gathering was held one hour prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements were under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

__________________

Mrs. Arlene Ruth Geiger

Arlene Ruth Geiger of Trenton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 30th, she was 83 years old. Mrs. Geiger was born on January 27, 1936 to parents Frank and Emma Egbert in Staten Island, NY and was a lifelong resident of Trenton. She retired as the assistant to the Comptroller at the University of Florida and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Geiger is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Delton Earl Geiger. She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda Gismondi of Trenton, Janice (Council) Douglas of High Springs and Maryann (Chuck) Smith of Trenton; her sons, Delton E. Geiger, Jr. of Merrill, WI and Gary (Jodi) Geiger of Trenton; sisters, Linda (Bob) Kuebler of NY and Elise (Bob) Dobry of IN; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Geiger were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5th at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Lawrence officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For on line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

______________

Mrs. Ruth Langford

NesSmith

Ruth Langford NesSmith of Trenton passed away on Friday, February 1st at Shands UF in Gainesville. She was 80 years old.

Ruth was born in Trenton on February 2, 1938 to parents Lem and Susie Gunn Langford and was a lifelong resident. She was a Teacher’s Aide with the Gilchrist County School System and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Mrs. NesSmith is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harvell Heyward NesSmith. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Ann NesSmith and Angela (Gary) McKenzie, both of Trenton; her sister, Irma Lee Sanchez of Newberry; her grandchildren, Houston (Kimberly) McKenzie and Garrettt (Ashley) McKenzie; her great grandchildren, Railee McKenzie, Zibe McKenzie, Carsen McKenzie, Lilli Anne McKenzie, Wyatt Yarborough, Molly McKenzie, Kindyn McKenzie, Harper McKenzie, Case McKenzie and Dixie McKenzie.

A graveside service was held on February 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rick Lawrence officiating. The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on February 3rd from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For online condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

______________

Mrs. Marilyn

Lorraine Runde

Mrs. Marilyn Lorraine Runde, 84, of Gilchrist County passed away at North Florida Regional Hospital on Sunday, February 3rd.

Marilyn was born in Cincinnati, OH and moved to Florida in the late 1950’s. After retiring as Student Activities Director from Miami Dade Community College, she and her husband relocated to North Gilchrist County.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Jim) Oliver and Lisa Runde; sons, Glen, Chris, Jeff and Michael (Michelle) Runde; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine Booth and Glenn Quentin and her husband Allan Runde.

Marilyn was a Christian and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, volunteering, people and she was a member of the Joyful Hearts Quilters and Crafters.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a worthy charity in her name.