Gilchrist teen seriously injured in ATV crash on Nature Coast Greenway

A fifteen-year-old Trenton girl was driving a 2004 Yamaha Kodiak west on the Nature Coast State Trail, west of Trenton on Saturday afternoon just before 5 in the evening when she lost control of the ATV.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the driver was traveling on the grassy shoulder of the state trail when she lost control of the ATV and it overturned.

The driver was reported to have not been wearing a helmet or a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injury. She was transported to UF Shands Health in Gainesville.

This crash investigation is on-going, reported Trooper Skelly of the Florida Highway Patrol.