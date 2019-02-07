Home Destroyed by Fire on CR 341 Sunday

Share !



The home of Fredy Feldmann was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening, February 3. The home was located on SW County Road 341.

Gilchrist Fire Rescue Chief James Campbell reported that units from Gilchrist County Fire Rescue, Fanning Springs Fire Rescue, Trenton Dept. of Public Safety, and the City of Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to reports of a large residential structure fire on CR 341 in Gilchrist County.

The occupants stated they had a small fire in a wood burning fireplace inside the residence. Once the homeowners noticed smoke in the house, they discovered the fire had extended into the attic space.

Initial arriving units reported heavy fire coming from the roof. Fire crews worked through the night to contain heavy fire in the entire attic of a nearly 8,000 square foot structure. Eventually, fire crews were forced to exit the interior of the structure after the roof became unstable and collapsed.

No injuries were sustained in the incident according to Chief Campbell.