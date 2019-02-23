Hooper and Lovelace sign Letters of Intent

Share !



Pictured left to right is Kerri Lovelace, Wyatt Lovelace, Coach Ben Jacqmein, Levi Hooper, Kammy Hooper, and Kevin Hooper.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Trenton High School’s Wyatt Lovelace and Levi Hooper both signed their letters of intent to play football at the college level. Wyatt will be playing for Warner University in Lake Wales, and Levi will be playing for Southwest Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota.