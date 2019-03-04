Lady Tigers open regular season with 3 wins

Share !



By Todd Bryant

The Trenton girls traveled to Williston for the opening game of the 2019 regular softball season on February 19. The Tigers would take on the Red Devils on a cold, windy night. Trenton was able to start scoring in the first inning and put pressure on Williston. Adrian Ingram led all hitters for the Tigers going 3 for 3 with a 2 run home run to centerfield. The Tigers had 10 hits on the night. Darian Ingram pitched for the Tigers. She went all 5 innings for the Tigers and only faced 16 batters. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks giving up only one hit and no runs. The Tigers won the game 8-0 and moved on to face Dixie County on Friday night.

The Bears came to Trenton with big hopes of knocking off the Tigers on February 22nd. Two Bear hitters got on in the first inning and were threatening to score with runners on second and third with no outs. However, catcher Lillian Wilkerson made a great throw on a pick off play at third and Emily Barras turned a ground ball into a spectacular double play to get Trenton out of the first inning. From there the Trenton bats got going and never looked back. Jenny Lynn Johnson and Emily Barras led the Tiger offense. Johnson was 3 for 3 and Barras was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs on the night. Darian Ingram pitched all five innings for the Tigers. She scattered 3 hits, gave up one walk, struck out 8 and gave up no runs in the Tigers 12-0 win over the Bears.

On Monday night, February 25th, the Branford Bucs were next on the Tiger schedule. The Tiger hitting and pitching was too much for the Bucs on this particular night. Darian Ingram no hit the Bucs in the 3 inning contest. She struck out 7 hitters, gave up one walk, with no hits and no runs. The Tigers pounded out 14 hits in the 3 innings of work. Jenny Lynn Johnson was 3-3 with a double and 5 RBIs, Hallie Bryant was 3-3 with 2 stolen bases and 3 runs scored, Emily Barras was 2-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Shaylyn Parrish was 2-2, and Lillian Wilkerson was 2-3 with 2 RBIs. The Tigers scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 5 runs in the 2nd inning and 7 runs in the 3rd inning to end the contest at 15-0.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 and 2-0 in District play. The Tigers will face Gainesville High School in Gainesville on March 1. Come out and support the Tigers.