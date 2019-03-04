MacLean and MacPhearson Valedictorians, Floyd and Driggers-Ellis Salutatorians

Share !



Ryan James MacLean

THS Valedictorian

Ryan James MacLean was named the 2019 Trenton High School Valedictorian. Ryan earned a GPA of 101.18 while attending high school.

During high school Ryan became Autocad Associate certified and Solidworks Associate certified. He also earned his AA degree, and is graduating a year early. He was also part of the Presidents Club at Florida Gateway College.

Ryan enjoys building computers and reading. He volunteered at both the Gilchrist County Library and Newberry Library.

Ryan’s future plans include earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics with a minor in Astrophysics and Astronomy at the University of Florida. Then he plans to earn a Master of Science in astrophysics and a Ph.D in Astrobiology hopefully at MIT.

He is the son of Stuart and Katy MacLean of Trenton.

Zachary Ethan McPhearson

BHS Valedictorian

Zachary Ethan McPhearson is the 2019 Bell High School Valedictorian. McPhearson earned a GPA of 97.99 during his high school years.

He has been a member of the High Q Team and served as team captain, and participated in the Brain Bowl. He has also been a member of the Purple Powerhouse Band at Bell High School.

McPhearson enjoys playing video games as a hobby. His future plans include going to the University of Utah and majoring in game design.

McPhearson is the son of Kevin and Cinnamon McPhearson of Bell.

Rebekah Grace Floyd

BHS Salutatorian

Rebekah Grace Floyd was named the 2019 Bell High School Salutatorian. Rebekah earned a GPA of 97.69 while attending high school.

Rebekah was on the A-honor roll, highest GPA in Health Academy.

She is a varsity cheer leader and cheer captain. She also participated in girls weight lifting. Rebekah is an active member of the youth group at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

She has volunteered at the local nursing home and attended mission trips to Haiti and Alabama. Her future plans include attending Santa Fe College to obtain a bachelors degree in nursing. Then she plans to transfer to the University of Florida for a masters in Community Health Nursing.

She is the daughter of Stephen H. Floyd II and Michele and Tal Taylor of Bell.

Christopher William Driggers-Ellis

THS Salutatorian

Christopher “C.W.” William Driggers-Ellis was named the 2019 Trenton High School Salutatorian. C.W. earned a GPA of 100.52 while attending high school.

C.W. was selected as Gilchrist School District’s STEM Scholar in 2018. He was on the A honor roll. C.W. is an Adobe Certified Associate and a Microsoft Office Specialist. He is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

His hobbies include watching and following sports, playing video games, going to the movies, classic literature, and Nascar races.

C.W. Volunteered with the Toys for Tots and Gilchrist County Library Summer Program for several years.

His future plans include graduating from Florida Gateway College in May with his AA Degree. C.W. has been accepted to University of Florida and will be starting in the Fall. He plans to study Computer Science at the College of Liberal Arts and Science.

C.W. is the son of Charles “Tracks” Ellis and Jenni Ellis of Trenton and the grandson of Curtis and Debbie Driggers of Trenton.