Newberry woman killed Sunday morning on CR 232 in Gilchrist County

A two-vehicle crash on CR 232 in Gilchrist County Sunday morning resulted in the death of a Newberry woman when she lost control of her car and crashed into a pickup truck at 9 a.m., reported Trooper Skelly of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Samar Mohamed Fawzy, 23 was driving a 2007 Toyota Prius west on CR 232 as she was attempting to negotiate a curve. A Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling east being driven by Charles “Chuck” Robert Martin, 74 of Bell. The Toyota as it was entering the curve left the roadway to the right and then the driver over-corrected steering the vehicle back onto the highway where the car crashed head-on into the pickup truck.

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue and Trenton Public Safety chief responded to the scene on CR 232, 3 miles east of US 129. When rescue arrived on scene, one of the vehicles involved had rolled over and a driver was trapped inside. Chief Campbell reported that a medical helicopter was requested to airlift the drivers to area hospitals. The flight center reported due to a heavy fog, a helicopter was unable to fly. The rescue unit transported both of the drivers to UF Health Trauma Center. Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the driver of the Toyota, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the trauma center. Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a homicide investigation involving this crash.