Palms Medical Group honors Bill Park for years of dedicated service

A large crowd gathered on the lawn of Palms Medical Group in Trenton during the late afternoon on Monday, February 11. The gathering was to honor a longtime member of the community who took his civic duty very seriously. One of the ways that the late, William “Bill” Park chose to serve his community was on the Palms Medical Group Board of Directors. Bill Park served on the board for 21 years.

Anita Riels, Chief Executive Officer of Palms Medical welcomed the guests and spoke about Mr. Park’s long service to the board. Riels introduced Gail Osteen, President of the Board of Directors who read the Memorial Resolution. Osteen read, “In Memoriam William “Bill” Russell Park, Whereas, the Officers, Directors and Employees of Palms Medical Group are deeply saddened by the death of William Park on June 3, 2018; and

Whereas William Park unselfishly served the patients, staff, and board of directors of Palms Medical Group for 21 years, 10 years as Treasurer, as well as additional service on the Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Nomination Committee, and Building and Grounds Committee; and

Whereas William Park diligently worked to better the quality of the life for patients, staff and community in which he lived; and

Whereas his contributions of consistent leadership and dedicated vision will cause us to greatly treasure his memory. A memory which will continue to guide us in meeting the needs of our citizens; and

Be It Resolved that the Board of Directors of Palms Medical Group hereby publicly express our sincere gratitude for the life and influence of William Park; and

Be It further Resolved that not only will this Resolution be made a permanent part of the minutes of this board; a copy given to his wife, Kathy, the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, and the Gilchrist County Journal, this Resolution shall live in the hearts of all who knew Bill.

Unanimously adopted this 11th day of February; two thousand nineteen by the Board of Directors of Palms Medical Group.

A time was set aside for those who knew him to share a few of their special memories of Bill Park. Long time friend and fellow Palms Medical Board of Director Member Clif Bradley spoke. Bradley shared memories of traveling to and from board meeting with Bill and of their friendship through the years. Bradley spoke about how much he missed Bill’s friendship. Ron St. John, another Palms Medical Board Director, talked about what a really nice guy Bill was. Denny George, Manager of Central Florida Electric spoke of his 14 years working with Bill Park at Duke Energy, telling those gathered that Bill is in a much better place now.

After the Memorial Resolution ceremony ended those gathered to honor the life of Bill Park enjoyed a chance to visit with Bill’s wife, Kathy and their daughter Amy Owens. Palms Medical Group provided refreshments for the event.