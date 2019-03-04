The Trenton Tiger baseball team opened their regular season Monday evening as they defeated Hamilton County 8-2.
Trenton’s Trent Becker opened the game for the Tigers on the mound as the junior left-hander pitched 5 innings, striking out 8 with a walk with no runs scored to earn the win. Sam Bryan pitched the final two innings for the Tigers, striking out 4 and giving up 1 earned run. The sophomore right-hander at the plate hit 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s. Jacob Guthrie led the Tigers in the batter’s box hitting 2 for 3 with his first career home run in the 3rd inning. The sophomore hit a double with a sacrifice fly, driving in a total of 4 runs. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 3 with 2 singles, 1 stolen base and scored a run. Blake Hall hit 2 for 4 with 2 singles, 2 stolen bases and scored 2 runs.
The Tigers will host Newberry on Friday, March 1 with first pitch set for 7 p.m. The Tigers will host the Dixie County Bears for a District match up on Tuesday, March 5th. The Chiefland Indians will travel to Trenton on Thursday, March 7 for a District 7 1A battle with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Come out and support your Trenton Tigers.
Tiger baseball tops Hamilton County in season opener
