Trenton defeats Branford for Final Four birth

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team defeated a challenging Branford Bucs team 53-46 Thursday night to advance to the FHSAA 1A Girls Final Four.

This Region 4 Final began cold for the Tigers as the Lady Bucs played their physical games in hopes of defeating Trenton. The Lady Tigers had defeated the Bucs three times previously in regular season and won their third straight District 7 Championship. Branford held a 12-5 lead at the end of the first period. The Tigers were shooting cold in the first period and were struggling to get the favor of the call of a foul from the three officials in this game. Standrea McHenry, was selected the Tigers’ Player of the Game. The senior forward shot 14 points, pulled down 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assist to lead the (26-3) Lady Tigers to victory.

The Tigers settled into their game plan in the second period. With less than 3 minutes remaining in the first half, Trenton’s Player of the Game, Standrea McHenry hit a key 3 pt field goal to close the Bucs’ 6-point lead. Trenton’s Taniah Bowers got a steal on the Bucs’ next possession and hit another clutch 3pt field goal to tie the game at 20-20. The Tiger fans were loud and proud as their Lady Tigers reeled off 2 more back-to-back field goals to close the first half with a 24-20 lead. At this point this game was far from over.

Trenton and Branford played a tight game in the second half as the Bucs capitalized on several key 3 pt goals to keep them with-in the 10-point spread. In the final period the Bucs were forced to foul and Trenton shot well enough to keep the lead and the win.

The Lady Tigers faced Port St Joe on Monday. Trenton played tough in the first half to take a 1-point lead into intermission. The Lady Tigers turned it on in the second half to win 60-40 and advanced to play Holmes County on Tuesday in the 1A State Championship. Go Tigers.