Trenton defeats Wildwood in Regional Semi-finals

The Trenton Lady Tigers basketball team advanced to the Regional Finals Tuesday night after winning a hard fought battle, eliminating Wildwood 53-42 Thursday night in the Tiger’s Den.

The Lady Tigers held a 27-17 lead at halftime. Wildwood used their inside strengths in the 3rd quarter to outscore the Tigers 10-9 to close the lead to within 6 points. The final period was the Lady Tigers saving grace as their combined free throw shooting and Wildwood’s starters fouling out, turned the tide in the Lady Tigers favor.

Trenton’s aggressive, senior point guard, Taniah Bowers led Trenton (25-3) as she was selected the Tigers’ Player of the Game. Taniah’s ball handing skills, combined with the determination to get the basketball from her opponent made the difference in the Regional semi-final match up. The All-Star signee to Santa Fe College shot 23 points, pulled down 5 rebounds, dished 5 assists and had 9 steals in the victory. Trenton’s Bri Becker shot 10-points for Trenton as she went 100% from the free throw strip.

If Trenton defeats Branford on Tuesday, in Trenton, the Lady Tigers would play the winner of Jay vs Port Saint Joe in the 1A state Girls Basketball Semi-Final on Monday, February 25 in Lakeland.

Go Tigers!