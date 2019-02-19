Trenton girls win District Title

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tiger girls basketball team clinched the girls District 7-1A title after beating Branford 76-41 in Trenton Friday night. This was a battle for both teams as the winner would achieve the District Title and host the first round of the FHSAA State 1A girls basketball playoffs. Trenton’s hustling senior point guard Taniah Bowers was selected the Tigers’ Player of the Game as she shot 19 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, dished out 6 assists and had 9 steals in the district title game. Trenton opened this game outscoring the Bucs 20-7 and 19-14 in the first and second periods to take a 39-21 halftime lead. Trenton scored their highest quarter of the game in the third period scoring 23 points. The Tigers’ defense limited the Bucs to 9 points to hold a 62-30 lead going into the fourth period. The Tigers substituted the starters in the final period and outscored the Bucs starters 14-11 to take the Championship.

Trenton will host Wildwood on Thursday evening with the tip-off set for 7 p.m. and Branford will travel to Frostproof to play.