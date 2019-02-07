Trenton Sr. FFA team placed first in District Land Judging event

Share !



Gilchrist County FFA participated in the 2019 Land Judging event held on Friday, February 1. The judging event was hosted by the Levy County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Over one hundred FFA students judged soil near Chiefland in the morning. After the land judging they were treated to lunch at the Tommy Usher Pineland Center at noon. After the meal, the teams learned the results of the competition.

Coleman Lander of the Trenton Sr. FFA team was the high individual.

Trenton Sr. FFA team placed first and Trenton Jr. FFA team placed second in the district.

The Sr. team will be participating in the State Land Judging Contest which will be held on March 29.