Trenton Tigers host Girls District tournament

The Trenton girls basketball team will welcome the seven District 7 1A teams to the Tiger’s Den as they compete for the top two spots to enter into the FHSAA post-season state playoffs.

The Tigers enter the post season as the top seed in the district as they were undefeated, (12-0) in district play. The Lady Tigers have a first round bye, and will play the winner of #5 Bell and #4 Chiefland Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The Branford Bucs are the second seed in the district as the Bucs post a (7-2) district record and 19-6 overall. Branford played the #7 seed Dixie County Bears on Tuesday evening. The #3 Bronson Eagles played the #6 seed, Cedar Key Sharks. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Branford vs Dixie County Lady Bears in the first game of the semi-finals at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The top two teams in the district will advance in post-season play.