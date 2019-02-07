Trenton wins 3 to finish regular season 21-3

Share !



The Trenton Lady Tigers finished the regular season with 3 wins to post a 21-3 overall record, 12-0 in District 7 1A.

On Tuesday the Tigers defeated Newberry 66-12. Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was selected the Player of the Game as the senior forward shot 21 points and collected 7 rebounds in the game.

---

On Thursday, Trenton welcomed Lafayette County to the Tiger’s Den. The Lady Tigers’ goal in this game was to avenge their earlier 54-38 loss to the Hornets during the Christmas holidays. The Tigers and the Hornets came into this game ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 teams respectfully in 1A girls basketball. This was a hard fought game between two post-season bound girls basketball teams.

Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was selected the Outstanding Player of the Game for the Tigers. The senior forward scored 21 points, hitting 5 3pt. field goals and 7 rebounds.

The Tigers opened up a 14-10 lead going into the second quarter. Trenton’s pressing, fast break style of play allowed the host to outscore the Hornets 21-7 to hold onto a 35-17 halftime lead. In the third period the Hornets topped the Tigers by 14-13, but Trenton finished off the visitors by out scoring them 14-4 to send the message that the Trenton Lady Tigers basketball team is No 1 as they took a 62-35 convincing victory over the Lady Hornets.

---

On Friday night the Tigers were in Hilliard to take on the Flashes. Trenton’s Taniah Bowers was selected the Player of the Game as the super senior point guard hit 10 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks in the final regular season game for a 67-33 victory.

The Lady Tigers host the District 7 girls basketball tournament this week. Trenton has a bye through the first round and will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Go Tigers.