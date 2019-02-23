Trenton wins both pre-season softball games

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Trenton played its two pre season games last week against Lafayette County and Union County.

Trenton hosted Lafayette on Thursday and the Tigers were just too much for the Hornets. Darian Ingram threw 5 hitless innings, striking out 10, and Keelie Zingaro hit a solo home run to left center to pace the Tigers to a 10-0 win. The Tiger hitters pounded out 12 hits on the day.

On Saturday the Tigers traveled to Union County. Union has had some very good teams in the recent past and continues to have several college bound softball players. Union jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a triple from their lead off hitter. However, Darian Ingram settled in and struck out the next 3 batters to close the scoring for Union. For the day she gave up only 2 hits, struck out 11, and went 5 complete innings. The Trenton hitters were hot again, pounding out 14 hits and outscored Union 16-1.

This week the Tigers travel to Williston on Tuesday and will host district foe Dixie on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Tigers.