4-H and FFA winners at the Suwannee River Fair

Blu Langford of Trenton FFA on left won the overall Sr. Grand Champion during the horse show at the Suwannee River Fair. She is shown with Burlynne Mejeris of Chiefland FFA on right who won Reserve Grand Champion.

Alaina Mauphin-Blair shown with her Grand Champion Doe at the Goat Show last weekend at the fair. The fair continues this weekend in Fanning Springs.