Addysen Burns wins Champion of Champions at the Florida State Fair

Addysen Burns of Bell exhibited a blue ribbon swine at the Florida State Fair in Tampa. Addysen is 10 years old and she is a member of the Helping Hands 4-H Club in Gilchrist County.

During the week of February 7-10, Addysen and her 239 pound hog Iggy placed 4th over all in Jr. Showmanship. Addysen also earned the Champion of Champions for the Jr. Division Swine category.

Addysen said, “The fair was fun and tiring and a lot of work. I was a little sad to sell my hog but happy after the sale.”

She is looking forward to the Suwannee River Fair where she plans to enter a pig, chickens and a rabbit in the 2019 fair.

This hard working 4-Her is the daughter of Tyler and Lindsey Burns.

The Suwannee River Fair Swine Showmanship contest will be held on Monday, March 18. The Swine Show will also be held on March 18 at 5 p.m.

Congratulations Addysen on a job well done.