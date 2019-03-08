Alaura Brown with QE and Chelsey do well at Suwannee River Fair Dog Show

Share !



The annual Suwannee River Fair Dog Show was held on Saturday, March 2 at the Fair Gounds in Fanning Springs. Gilchrist County’s own Alaura Brown and dogs QE and Chelsey were the High Point Winners in the junior division.

During the Showmanship Alaura showed QE and took first in the excellent category. In Obedience Alaura and Chelsey placed first in the beginner novice division. During the Rally Alaura Brown and Chelsey competed in the intermediate category and took home first place and in Agility they placed first again.

Alaura Brown is a member of the Buckaroos 4-H Club in Gilchrist County. She has enjoyed showing Dogs at the Suwannee River Fair Dog Show for the past several years.

The Suwannee River Fair will continue for the next several weeks.