Bell Girls outlast Chiefland, tops Madison County 3-1

Share !



The Bell Lady Bulldogs softball team had 2 victorious outings last week as they outlasted Chiefland 1-0 and defeated Madison County 3-1 to improve their regular season record to 9-1.

On Friday the Bulldogs’ Kylee Barry pitched 6 innings, allowing 2 hits, 3 walks and striking out five Indians hitters to earn the win. Kensley Durrance pitched the final inning striking out 3 batters. For the Indians on the mound, it was Bria Hinkle; the 8th grader went the distance allowing 5 hits, 1 earned run, while striking out three Bulldogs hitters.

The Bulldogs’ Jenna Holley scored in the 5th inning on a Jessica White RBI.

---

On Thursday, Bells’ Kensley Durrance went the distance for the host team as the senior allowed 5 hits, 3 walks, 1 run and 14 strikeouts to earn the win. The Bulldogs scored a run in the 3rd and 2 runs in the 6th to take the 3-1 win.

On Friday, the Bulldogs will travel to Trenton to take on the 8-0 Lady Tigers. This could be a preview of what the District 7 1A title game could come down to. Come out and see these two top ranked teams compete and cheer on these Gilchrist County athletes. These game will be worth watching. Come early and get a seat and enjoy all three games.

The Lady Bulldogs are ranked 3.