Charlee Hines with a little help from her grandmother made a batch of grand champion Strawberry Wine Jam and took home the over all life skills prize.

Reserve Grand Champion Cow Calf Pair. Exhibited by Laina Teague, Buckaroos 4-H Club. Molly is a 2 1/2 year old Maine-Angus Cross, her calf is a two month old bull.