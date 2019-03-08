Danny Schweitzer’s body found near Micanopy

Share !



The body of 20-year Daniel “Danny” Schweitzer was found on February 25 on CR 234 near Micanopy in Alachua County.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office had filed a missing person’s report on Schweitzer after his parents reported him missing.

During the missing person investigation it was learned that Schweitzer worked in Gainesville and spent most of his time there and in Newberry where he also had friends.

His parents live in Gilchrist County and they filed the missing person report on February 3, at the time they believed their son might have gone to Tampa or that he was somewhere in Alachua County.

Because Schweitzer’s body was found near Micanopy, this case is an Alachua County homicide case.

It was reported that Schweitzer graduated from Frostproof Middle-Senior High School in Polk County.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw or heard from Daniel Schweitzer before he disappeared to call them at (352) 372-STOP (7867) so they can create a timeline of his whereabouts.

There also is up to an 8,000 dollar reward being offered for anyone who can give information leading to an arrest.